Captain Rohit's remedy for India's spin woes

IMAGE: Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

India may adopt a 'horses-for-courses' policy after failing to counter the spin-friendly conditions in Colombo which led to their first series defeat to Sri Lanka in ODI cricket in 27 years.



A spirited Sri Lanka used conditions to their advantage as their spinners bamboozled the Indian batters on slow and turning pitches to register a 2-0 win in the three-ODI series following a 110-run loss in the final game.

India lost 27 wickets to spin in the ODI series, which is the most by any team in a bilateral ODI series with a maximum of three matches.



The story was the same for Indian batters throughout the ODI series, as they fell short against Sri Lanka spinners while chasing a target between 240-250 runs. Spinners remained the root cause of trouble for the Indian batters.



"I don't see there is a lack of effort in how we want to try and play different shots. You saw some of these guys played reverse sweep, paddle and all that -- that is not the nature of their batsmanship," Rohit said after his team were shot out for 138 in pursuit of 249 in the third ODI in Colombo on Wednesday.



"We have to be very clear with how we want to play and how to keep that momentum towards us, when you play out pitches like this. We fell short now, thrice I would say, even (in) that (first) game that was tied.



"We have to let the players know that this is what we want and if we have to be a little different in terms of choosing the personnel, we have to do that, unfortunately. We will try and see how we can be a good team in all kinds of conditions,” the Indian skipper said.



Rohit said Indian batters were not "brave enough consistently" and didn't have individual plans in place for dealing with the spin challenge.



"When I say brave, it doesn't mean that the guys were not brave enough. You got to be brave enough consistently. You got to be brave enough on slightly challenging pitches where you are trying to take on the bowlers, trying to play different shots. Again, it all comes down to individual plans," he said.



"Everyone needs to understand that

this is my plan and this is how I am going to play. If that pitch suits your plan, good enough. Try and take them on. If it doesn't, then what are the options? Come down the track, push for a single and all that kind of things. The basics of batsmanship on slow pitches…"Talking about Sri Lanka batters, Rohit said: "They were very consistent with their sweeps. They were taking their chances of playing that sweep shot. Not a lot of runs were scored down the ground,” the Indian skipper said in comparison."They didn't use their feet as much as we were expecting them to do. It was basically sweeping the ball and piercing that deep square leg and deep mid-wicket fielder and that is something we failed to do as a batting unit,” he added.Rohit said self-belief in Indian batters was perhaps missing even though they have played on such wickets since their early days."All of us have actually grown up playing on slow pitches. We have not grown up on playing in pitches which has bounce and all of that. Pitches have turned and have been slow,” he said."But it's all about having that own plan and believing that your plan is quite good enough to come out on top on pitches like that. Again, I don't want to be critical because whenever I have asked them to do different things they have come up and done different things."Rohit said an intensive scrutiny of India's loss is not needed at this point."Things like this can happen. It won't be ideal to look deep into this. It's important to stay calm and give them that confidence, give them that understanding that this is what is required," he said.Rohit, who scored 58, 64 and 35 in the three ODIs, stuck with his aggressive style of play at the top and gave his reasoning behind the approach."I felt that the runs that will be made in the Powerplay will be very important so as a batsman, you have to take those chances. I took those chances whenever I felt that I can put pressure on the bowler. Whatever runs you make from the top, the team benefits in the next 40 overs."You can take your time, you can see the pitch, conditions, you can see how the ball is spinning, at what pace it is coming. My personal effort was that I will make as many runs as I can in Powerplay."It wasn't that I wanted to get out after power play. I had to play with the same momentum, with the same intent. Unfortunately, I got out. But my plan and my game plan and the way I see my batting is very simple and straightforward," he explained.