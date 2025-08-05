HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'To see five Tests go five days is pretty unique'

'To see five Tests go five days is pretty unique'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 12:38 IST

x

Shubman Gill with Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes congratulates Shubman Gill after India won the fifth Test to draw the series 2-2. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Australia Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has termed India's thrilling win over England in the fifth Test as 'spectacular', adding that pacer Mohammed Siraj's ability to move the old ball on the final day made the difference in the end.

With just 35 runs needed and four wickets in hand, England looked in prime position to clinch the game and seal the series 3-1. But pacer Siraj turned the match on its head by taking three wickets to guide India to a memorable six-wicket win and draw the series 2-2.

"I think the whole series was pretty entertaining - the way it finished was pretty spectacular. To see five Test matches go five days is pretty unique," Carey told Cricket Australia.

"Seeing Woaksey (Chris Woakes) walk out to bat was pretty courageous. I was probably backing them (England) to score the runs. I reckon once we saw Siraj bowl that first over (on day 5), there was quite a bit of movement with a 77-over old ball," he opined.

With England set to travel to Australia for the Ashes later this year, Carey said the home side will not make too many changes in the brand of cricket it plays, given that England have been playing 'Bazball' cricket --

a term used to describe Ben Stokes' team's aggressive, positive, and attacking style of Test cricket.

"We probably don't have to go too far away from our style of cricket. When we were over there (England) last time in the Ashes, there was a lot of talk about their new style of play. We've seen it for a number of years now and there will be no surprises with it.

"We know the way that they play. Both teams have a good balance between grinding and going after them with certain players," said Carey.

 

Carey, who is recovering well from a concussion he suffered during the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica, congratulated England batting mainstay Joe Root, who overtook Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar.

"I don't think he'll be feeling any pressure (in the Ashes). Congratulations to him as well (for passing Ponting), it's a fantastic career so far. No doubt, legends of the game want to do really well in every series and he'll be no different," said Carey.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years
England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years
Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!
Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

webstory image 2

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 3

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

VIDEOS

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter in 20 years0:08

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter...

BJP's Champai Soren breaks down while paying last respects to Shibu Soren1:12

BJP's Champai Soren breaks down while paying last...

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for first state visit1:56

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD