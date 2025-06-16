How Sundar inspired Sudharsan's cricket journey

'Knowing him since I was young, playing with him, it is kind of inspiring. It made me feel I want to do things the same way.'

IMAGE: India and Tamil Nadu teammates Sai Sudharsan with Washington Sundar. Photograph: Washington Sundar/Instagram

Young batting star Sai Sudharsan spoke on how Tamil Nadu team-mate Washington Sundar has been an 'inspiration' for him, motivating him to rise up the ranks and break into the Indian team.



The 23-year-old left-hander is set to make his Test debut in the first Test against England, starting at Leeds on June. He has played for India in three ODIs and one T20I match so far.



Sudharsan made everyone stand up and take notice courtesy of his exploits with the bat in IPL 2025, as he smashed 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17, with one century and six fifties. Sundar was his teammate at Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.



Sudharsan is Sundar's junior in domestic cricket. All-rounder Sundar made his first-class debut at the age of 17 back in 2016, while Sudharsan's debut came at the age of 21, six years later.



Before becoming an IPL star, Sudharsan's grind came in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he sits at number 10 among top run-getters, with 1303 runs in 30 innings at an average of 56.65, including a century and 13 fifties.



Speaking about looking up to Sundar, who made his international debut as a teen in 2017 and Test debut in 2021 during the historic Test victory against Australia in Brisbane , Sudharsan said that he has looked up to the 25-year-all rounder as he took rapid strides in his career.



'He has been my inspiration since I was young. I have played a few games against him, so it is always special. To be honest, we have looked up to him a lot,' Sudharsan told bcci.tv.



'I have practised once or twice (against Sundar), the way he went up and the way he played for the country, it was really quick, so I had that in my mind. He did well in the IPL, and then he played for the country. So it was a great motivator for me from Chennai. Knowing him since I was young, playing with him, it is kind of inspiring. It made me feel I want to do things the same way,' he added.

Sundar is also extremely proud of Sudharsan's growth over the years, saying that he has inspired a lot of kids in Chennai already.



'I have watched him on TV. There is a lot to take away from him, his skillset and work ethic he has got. He has inspired a lot of kids in Chennai, and I hope he will continue inspiring kids all over the world,' said the young left-hander.



'He has told me about that quite a few times. A lot of my friends and coaches, as well, have spoken about his growth. He has only grown in the last three or four years and has got better with every year.'