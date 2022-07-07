News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit & His Boys Are Ready For Buttler & Co

Rohit & His Boys Are Ready For Buttler & Co

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2022 13:07 IST
India hit the nets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, prior to Thursday's first T20I against England at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

 

IMAGE: After missing the 5th Test because of COVID-19, Skipper Rohit Sharma, seen here, right, chatting with stand-in Coach V V S Laxman, will be keen to highlight his fearsome reputation as The Hitman in limited overs cricket.

 

IMAGE: After his no show in last year's T20I World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was virtually out of the reckoning for a place in the Indian team.
His accurate bowling during the South Africa series at home has brought Bhuvi back into contention.
Can he make good use of seaming English conditions to take the fizz out of Jos Buttler's side?

 

IMAGE: The England T20I and ODI series is a big opportunity for IPL 2022 winning captain Hardik Pandya to confirm his comeback.
India needs Hardik to perform 100% to do well in the T20I World Cup in Australia in October.

 

IMAGE: Can Harshal Patel do enough on the English tour to book a place in India's World Cup T20I team?

 

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan will likely open the batting in the first T20I alongside his Mumbai Indians team-mate Rohit Sharma.
Ishan needs to prove that he can dominate rival bowling attacks overseas. All photographs: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Cricket
Should Pant open the batting in T20Is?
England vs India: Time for experimentation over
Why Team India need to have a stable captain...
Priceless memories! When Sachin flooded Ganguly's room
Recipes: Chocolate Pot, Marble Cake
Ties must be based on 3 mutuals: Jaishankar to Wang
FIR against lawmaker for criticising Constitution
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

ICC Test ranking: Pant jumps to career-best spot

Umran in India's scheme of things for England T20Is

