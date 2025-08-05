HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Missed Jassi bhai, I believe in him: Siraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 05, 2025 11:55 IST

Mohammed Siraj with Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj said he missed pace partner Jasprit Bumrah during India's triumph in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj's admiration for Jasprit Bumrah is well known, and the genial Hyderabadi said he sorely missed the pace spearhead's presence in his hour of glory following India's victory in the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj grabbed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval as India defeated England by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2 on Monday.

Siraj's nine-wicket haul in the game not only earned him the man of the match award but also brought him accolades from his legion of fans.

"Every batsman, every bowler (who played the Test), hat's off to him... and the way we came back, crazy man. I miss Jassi bhai (Bumrah) because had he been there, it would have been special. I believe in Jassi bhai and myself," said an emotional Siraj in a video posted by BCCI.

Bumrah did not play the final Test to manage his workload and was subsequently released from the Indian squad after playing the fourth

game.

Siraj seemed determined on the final day after dropping a catch of Harry Brook on Sunday. Every ball he bowled in the morning session on Monday tormented the English batters.

"To be honest, the emotions I have right now (after the win), I cannot describe them because yesterday (Sunday) I dropped the catch. When I was going to bed (after day 4), I was only thinking about 'how could I drop it'.

"Had I taken that catch, we wouldn't have had to come out and play on Monday. We would have been in the room relaxed. But the Almighty had something else in store for us. He brought us to the stadium on Monday and the result is in front of everyone," Siraj said.

Siraj had stumbled on to the ropes while collecting Brook's catch at fine leg on day four, which would have turned the game decisively for India.

 

"When I woke up in the morning (on Monday), my inner self told me that I can do it, I can change the game. I had that belief," he said. 

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that in the morning."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

