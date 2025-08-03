HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jadeja Tops Legends Gavaskar, Sobers

Jadeja Tops Legends Gavaskar, Sobers

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 03, 2025 00:37 IST

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after completing his fifty, on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England, at The Oval, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravindra Jadeja powered to his record sixth fifty of the series to extend his stunning run with the bat, on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England, at The Oval, on Saturday.

Jadeja, who 53 in India's second innings, broke the previous record of five 50-plus scores by an Indian batter in a Test series in England jointly held by Sunil Gavaskar (1979), Virat Kohli (2018) and Rishabh Pant (2025).

The left-hander's scores in the previous four Tests read: 11, 25 not out, 89, 69 not out, 72, 61 not out, 20 and 107 not out.

Jadeja, 36, also went past Sir Garfield Sobers' 59-year old record, overtaking the West Indies great by recording the most 50-plus scores (six) by a batter at No 6

or lower in a Test series in England.

In achieving this, the left-hander also surpassed V V S Laxman's landmark for most 50-plus scores (five) by an Indian at No.6 or lower in any Test series, home or away.

Jadeja now has 516 runs this series -- the third-highest total by a batter at No 6 or lower in an away Test series, only behind Sobers (vs England, 1966) and Pakistan's Wasim Raja (vs West Indies, 1976-77).

 

Remarkably, this is the first time in India's Test history that three players -- Shubman Gill, K L Rahul, and Jadeja -- have each crossed the 500-run mark in a single Test series

REDIFF CRICKET
Cricket fraternity hails Jaiswal's Oval masterclass!
'It Turned Into A Lot Of Abuse...'
Akash Deep joins Warne, Hadlee in THIS elite list!
Siraj pays tribute to Thorpe, then goes past Tendulkar
15 Wickets, 342 Runs: One Wild Day
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

