Jadeja, Rahul, Siraj target milestones at Lord's

Jadeja on cusp of 7000 runs

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the cusp of a significant batting milestone during the third Test against England, starting at Lords on Thursday.



The left-hander needs 115 runs to go past the 7,000 run mark in international cricket.



After a quiet period with the bat, Jadeja roared back with vital knocks of 89 and 69 during the second Test at Edgbaston, putting together two key partnerships with captain Shubman Gill.



His career tally stands at 6,885 runs in 360 international matches across formats, averaging 32.94, with four centuries and 37 fifties.



In Test cricket, Jadeja has amassed 3,564 runs in 82 matches at an average of 36, including four centuries and 24 fifties, alongside 325 wickets.



Against England, he has scored 1,225 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 37.12, with two centuries and eight fifties, making him a pivotal figure for India at Lord's.



Rahul closes in on 9000 international runs

Opener K L Rahul is also approaching a major milestone, needing 199 runs to reach 9,000 in international cricket.



Rahul, who has been among the runs in the first two Tests in England, has amassed 8801 runs in 217 matches across formats at an average of 39.46, including 18 centuries and 58 fifties.



In Tests, Rahul has scored 3,493 runs in 60 matches, including nine centuries, with a career-best 199 against England.



His ODI record includes 3,043 runs in 85 matches with seven centuries, while he has 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is.



Siraj eyes 200 international wickets

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is six wickets shy of 200 wickets in international cricket, will be aiming to reach the mark during the Lord's Test.



Siraj played a vital role in India's emphatic victory in Birmingham, with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

The Hyderabad fast bowler has taken 194 wickets in 98 matches across formats in international cricket at an average of 28.52.



Siraj has 194 wickets in 98 matches across formats at an average of 28.52. In Tests, he has 109 wickets in 38 matches, with a best of 6/15 against South Africa.



In ODIs, he has 71 wickets in 44 matches, including a remarkable 6/21 against Sri Lanka, while his T20I tally stands at 14 wickets.

Photographs: Reuters