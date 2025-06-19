Gambhir Rejoins Squad Just in Time!

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir joins squad in Leeds. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's preparations for the five Test series against England received a timely lift as Head Coach Gautam Gambhir rejoined the squad in Leeds on Wednesday, June 18.

After a week-long absence due to a family emergency, Gambhir was back at Headingley, overseeing an intense training session just two days before the series opener on Friday, June 20.

The former India opener had flown back home on June 11 after his mother suffered a heart attack. With her condition now stable, Gambhir has returned to guide a relatively young Indian squad embarking on a fresh chapter in Test cricket.

In Gambhir's absence, Ryan ten Doeschate and Sitanshu Kotak took charge of training, with Morne Morkel leading the bowling unit. India A Coaches Hrishikesh Kanitkar and V V S Laxman also stepped in during the Beckenham warm-up match.

This tour marks a critical juncture in Gambhir's tenure. While India clinched the Champions Trophy under his leadership earlier this year, the team also missed out on reaching the World Test Championship final for the first time in three editions.

With Shubman Gill taking over as India's new Test captain following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, this series not only launches a new WTC cycle but also signals the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket -- with Gambhir firmly at the helm.