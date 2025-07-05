'Akash Deep has shown how hungry he was': Siraj

'Akash Deep is like a horse.'

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of England opener Ben Duckett during the second Test in Birmingham. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India pacer Mohammed Siraj credited fellow seamer Akash Deep for playing a big role in his six-wicket haul, describing the Bengal speedster as a 'horse', who was just waiting for his opportunity.



Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88), who replaced a rested Jasprit Bumrah, complemented each other perfectly to bundle out England for 407 in reply to India's first innings total of 587 on Day 3 of the second Test in Birmingham on Friday.



"Akash Deep is like a horse. He was waiting for opportunity and when the opportunity arrived he has shown how hungry he was. To be honest I enjoyed a lot bowling with him," Siraj told bcci.tv.



"I love when given responsibility. My only goal was not to give runs from my end. I tried to bowl with control as much as possible and keep the batsmen under pressure."



Akash Deep too credited Siraj and said he enjoyed a lot sharing the new ball with him.

"With the first new ball I got two wickets but Mian (Siraj) played a big role. He kept the pressure from one end," Akash Deep said.



"Very important role (Siraj played), we bowled in partnership with the new ball, enjoyed a lot. The way we made a comeback with the second new ball was special."



Akash Deep missed out on maiden five-wicket haul but he doesn't have any regrets.



"Five wickets will come and go but I never have these things in mind," he said.