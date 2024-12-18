News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Travis Head's fitness under scrutiny?

Travis Head's fitness under scrutiny?

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE:Travis Head was seen clutching his groin, raising concerns among the commentators. Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Australia's man in form Travis Head played down concerns over his fitness after appearing to struggle with a potential groin issue during the rain-marred drawn third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Head said he expects to be "fine" for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The five-match series is tied 1-1 going into the Boxing Day Test after the drawn affair.

"Very pleased with the way I am batting at the moment. Just a little sore, but I should be fine (before the next game)," Head, who was adjudged the player of the match, said after the game.

The 30-year-old, who has been in red-hot form with 409 runs at an average of 81.80 this series, noticeably struggled to run between the wickets during his brief innings of 17 on day five.

 

At times, he was seen clutching his groin, raising concerns among the commentators.

Former pacer Brett Lee called the visuals "worrying signs", noting Head's limited movement, while Indian great Ravi Shastri also expressed concern, describing the potential injury as a "body blow" for Australia, given Head's big role in the batting lineup.

Head did not take the field during India's second innings, fuelling further speculation.

The left-hander further reflected on his approach this series, attributing his success to adapting well to challenging conditions and staying composed at the crease.

"Challenging wicket. I had to work through the gears. I had different plans, pleased I could get through those. Good partnership with (Steve) Smith," he said on their centuries, contributing to their 241-run massive stand.

"I just try to sum up the conditions well. What I've done well this series is assess the conditions. Pleased with the tempo I've batted with. Pretty relaxed communication.

"Felt like he was back in his rhythm, and he gives me full freedom and confidence knowing he's going to be there for a long while. I feel like I am playing the situation in front of me," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia
Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia
Aus denied victory, set up high-stakes Boxing Day Test
Aus denied victory, set up high-stakes Boxing Day Test
How Rohit Sharma Fared In Tests In 2024
How Rohit Sharma Fared In Tests In 2024
'A GOAT Retires'
'A GOAT Retires'
Kohli's emotional farewell note to Ashwin
Kohli's emotional farewell note to Ashwin
India@Oscars: 'We Choose Wrong Films'
India@Oscars: 'We Choose Wrong Films'
Shah insulted Ambedkar, should resign as HM: Cong
Shah insulted Ambedkar, should resign as HM: Cong

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
PIX: Rain forces draw after India bowlers rock Aus
PIX: Rain forces draw after India bowlers rock Aus
Ashwin retires from international cricket
Ashwin retires from international cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances