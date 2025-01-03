HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SCG records highest-ever Day 1 crowd

Source: PTI
January 03, 2025 14:15 IST

Sydney Cricket Ground

IMAGE: By lunchtime on day one, 45,465 spectators were already present at the SCG, surpassing the previous record of 44,901 set during the 2003/04 series. Photograph: Sydney Cricket Ground/X

A record-breaking 47,566 spectators packed the stands on day one of the fifth India-Australia Test on Friday, marking it the highest-ever opening day attendance for a Test match between the two teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Australian public continued to turn out in large numbers for the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.  

records keep on falling. Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1," Cricket Australia tweeted.  

This new mark comes just days after the all-time attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was smashed earlier in the series.

 

By lunchtime on day one, 45,465 spectators were already present at the SCG, surpassing the previous record of 44,901 set during the 2003/04 series.  

Cricket Australia also noted that this was the largest crowd turnout at the SCG for a Test in nearly 50 years, dating back to 1976.

Source: PTI
