India's Home Season 2026-27: Guwahati To Host Australia Test; Mumbai, Kolkata Left Out

Guwahati will host the India vs Australia Test match in February, while traditional venues like Mumbai and Kolkata have not been given any games in the 2026-27 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IMAGE: India men's home season which will comprise 22 international matches across 17 cities -- including five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Guwahati will host a Test match in the 2026-27 Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia.

India's home season includes five Tests, nine ODIs, and eight T20Is.

India will host West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe in addition to the Australia series.

The home season will comprise 22 international matches across 17 cities.

After hosting a Test match against South Africa in November last year, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium has now secured a game in the 2026-27 Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia that will be the highlight of the Indian team's home schedule released by the BCCI on Thursday.

Indian men's home season will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is.

The ODI matches will certainly be keenly observed as the legendary white-ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to feature in all of them.

The series against Australia, spread over January, February and March of 2027, will start in Nagpur from January 21 followed by Chennai (January 29-February 2) with the third Test in Guwahati from February 11 to 15 after an eight-day gap.

The fourth Test in Ranchi will be played between February 19 and 23 while the final Test in Ahmedabad will commence from February 27.

Among the five venues, as per rotation, Nagpur (last hosted Test vs Australia in 2023), Chennai (last hosted Test vs Bangladesh in 2024), Ranchi (last hosted Test vs England in 2024) and Ahmedabad (last hosted vs Australia in 2023) have all got their due games.

Mumbai, Kolkata Ignored

However, it wasn't clear as to how Guwahati, which hosted India's last home Test series (vs South Africa in November 2025), again features in rotation while Mumbai and Kolkata are not a part of the marquee series.

It is not known whether Cricket Association of Bengal or the Mumbai Cricket Association had expressed inability to host a Test against Australia.

While the Australia Test series is the main attraction during the home season, India will also play host to West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

In fact, Zimbabwe will be playing in India in a bilateral series for the first time since 2002 when Sourav Ganguly was leading India.

India's Home Season Includes 22 Matches

The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27 this year.

The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series.

The ODIs will be played in Thiruvananthapuram (September 27), Guwahati (September 30) and New Chandigarh (October 3), before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow (October 6), Ranchi (October 9), Indore (October 11), Hyderabad (October 14) and Bengaluru (October 17).

India will then host Sri Lanka in December for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The ODI leg will be played in Delhi (December 13), Bengaluru (December 16) and Ahmedabad (December 19), while Rajkot (December 22), Cuttack (December 24) and Pune (December 27) will host the T20Is.

At the start of the new year, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027.

The matches will be held in Kolkata (January 3), Hyderabad (January 6) and Mumbai (January 9).

Schedule For Team India's international home season 2026-27: