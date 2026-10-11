India Coach Gautam Gambhir Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, ahead of the crucial third T20 International against the West Indies.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir at Mahakaleshwar temple. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer prayers.

The visit occurred before the third T20 International against the West Indies in Indore.

India aims to recover from a six-wicket defeat in the second T20I, where West Indies successfully chased 250.

The five-match T20I series is currently tied at 1-1, making the upcoming match crucial.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer prayers ahead of the team's third T20 International against the West Indies in Indore later in the day.

Gambhir had visited the temple earlier this year in January too.

Series Context and Recent Performance

The visit came as India look to bounce back from a six-wicket defeat in the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi, where a high-scoring contest saw the visitors chase down a target of 250 with four balls to spare.

West Indies captain Shai Hope struck a 45-ball century, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 to power the visitors to their highest successful run chase in T20 Internationals.

The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.