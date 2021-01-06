News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India have chance at SCG against vulnerable Aus batting'

'India have chance at SCG against vulnerable Aus batting'

January 06, 2021 19:40 IST
‘If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it's the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India a much better than Australia.’

Australia's middle-order batsman Travis Head at a team training session at the SCG on Wednesday. Head has had a poor series so far with scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the ongoing Test series against India.

IMAGE: Australia's middle-order batsman Travis Head at a team training session at the SCG on Wednesday. Head has had a poor series so far with scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the ongoing Test series against India. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia’s struggle with the bat has been quite evident in the ongoing Test series against India, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir wants the visitors to capitalise on Australia's vulnerabilities and seal the series.

The highest Australia has gone so far after the completion of two Tests against India is 200.

 

"We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it's the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India a much better than Australia," Gambhir told ANI.

"I haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven't played India's main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series," he added.

"It's a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don't think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts' batting line-up. They are under pressure," Gambhir added.

Currently, the four-match Test series between India and Australia stands at 1-1 and both teams will be aiming to take the lead with a win in the third Test, set to commence on Thursday.

