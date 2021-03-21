News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India fined for slow over-rate in fifth T20I against England

India fined for slow over-rate in fifth T20I against England

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2021 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of Dawid Malan. Photograph: BCCI

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20 International in Ahmedabad.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's team was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

 

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan leveled the charge.

India defeated England by 36 runs to claim the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli names one player he was 'pleased' with
Kohli names one player he was 'pleased' with
Top Performer: Bhuvi swings it India's way
Top Performer: Bhuvi swings it India's way
Early to talk about our T20 WC batting line-up: Rohit
Early to talk about our T20 WC batting line-up: Rohit
Bengal: BJP promises quota for women, 1 job per family
Bengal: BJP promises quota for women, 1 job per family
PIX: Team India arrive in Pune for ODIs
PIX: Team India arrive in Pune for ODIs
Pawar says focus on Deshmukh's replacement
Pawar says focus on Deshmukh's replacement
India claim gold in men and women's 10m air pistol
India claim gold in men and women's 10m air pistol

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Should Virat Kohli open for Team India in T20s?

Should Virat Kohli open for Team India in T20s?

Sachin, Lara have a message for you!

Sachin, Lara have a message for you!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use