News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India face South Africa in U-19 World Cup opener

India face South Africa in U-19 World Cup opener

November 17, 2021 22:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's victorious Under-19 team, with coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff, after being crowned World champions in February 2018.

IMAGE: India's victorious Under-19 team, with coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff, after being crowned World champions in February 2018. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

India is placed in Group B alongside debutants Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup, to be held in the West Indies across four countries from January 14 to February 5 2022.

Sixteen teams will travel to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches.

Defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A, while Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Group D comprises West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland, who complete the tournament’s line-up after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago, with 10 venues hosting matches.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues: the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2.

The final, on February 5, will also be held at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The West Indies won the title in 2016. India were crowned champions four times, Australia thrice, Pakistan twice.

England, South Africa and Bangladesh won it once each.

There will be 16 warm-up matches between January 9-12 in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana.

The groups:

Group A: Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates
Group B: India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda
Group C: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe
Group D: Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Troy Cooley to be NCA's new fast bowling coach
Troy Cooley to be NCA's new fast bowling coach
Gavaskar backs Dravid-Rohit partnership to work well
Gavaskar backs Dravid-Rohit partnership to work well
Ganguly named ICC Cricket's Committee chairman
Ganguly named ICC Cricket's Committee chairman
No ex parte injunction against Salman Khurshid's book
No ex parte injunction against Salman Khurshid's book
Govt extends ED director S K Mishra's tenure by a yr
Govt extends ED director S K Mishra's tenure by a yr
PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
Police complaints filed against Vir Das for US show
Police complaints filed against Vir Das for US show

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Why VVS was appointed NCA's head coach...

Why VVS was appointed NCA's head coach...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances