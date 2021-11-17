India face South Africa in U-19 World Cup opener

IMAGE: India's victorious Under-19 team, with coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff, after being crowned World champions in February 2018. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

India is placed in Group B alongside debutants Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup, to be held in the West Indies across four countries from January 14 to February 5 2022.

Sixteen teams will travel to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches.

Defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A, while Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Group D comprises West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland, who complete the tournament’s line-up after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago, with 10 venues hosting matches.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues: the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2.

The final, on February 5, will also be held at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The West Indies won the title in 2016. India were crowned champions four times, Australia thrice, Pakistan twice.

England, South Africa and Bangladesh won it once each.

There will be 16 warm-up matches between January 9-12 in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana.

The groups:

Group A: Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B: India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D: Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies