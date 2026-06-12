India eye KL Rahul at No. 3 vs Afghanistan after Ishan Kishan's ODI recall

Ishan Kishan's return has given India greater flexibility, with wicketkeeping duties likely shifting from KL Rahul and team management considering Rahul, Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the No. 3 role.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is making a comeback to the Indian ODI team after nearly three years. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ishan Kishan's wicket-keeping role in training has fuelled speculation that KL Rahul could be relieved of duties behind the stumps during the Afghanistan ODI series.

India are set to test multiple batting combinations, with Rahul, Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal all in contention to fill the vacant No. 3 spot left by Virat Kohli's injury.

Morne Morkel lauded young pacers Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar for their impressive attitude and skills, while confirming Rohit Sharma's full fitness ahead of the opener.

Ishan Kishan performing wicket-keeping drills instead of K L Rahul attracted immediate attention on the eve of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

Rahul has been India's first-choice wicket-keeper batter for a number of years in limited-overs cricket but now with Kishan back in the ODI set-up, he could be relieved of his duties behind the stumps, going by what transpired on the only training session at the HPCA Stadium ahead of Saturday's game.

While Kishan was going about his wicket-keeping drills, Rahul was seen taking high catches in the outfield of the scenic stadium.

Number Three Slot Up for Grabs

Virat Kohli's absence from the series due to an injury has allowed India to try out players at number three spot. Here too Rahul could see a change in his role with the bat despite being settled nicely in the middle-order, specifically number five, over the last four years.

Speaking to media, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said not just Rahul, Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be tried out at number three spot over the course of the Afghanistan series.

"In terms of that number three slot, that's something that in this series we'll play around with. Even if it's Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunity in different slots," said the former South Africa pacer.

"Just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure the team and have different options."

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Young Pacers Prince, Gurnoor Impress



Pacer Prince Yadav or Gurnoor Brar could make their India debut on Saturday.

India had a training session in Chandigarh before travelling to Dharamsala. As a fellow pacer, Morkel is impressed with both Prince and Gurnoor. The latter has been a net bowler for India for many years.

"My first impressions, it is sort of, almost like they've been part of the squad for five years. I saw no nervousness in their face. Although, I can imagine coming into the squad, they would be pretty nervous. But I think the way they've gone about their training, the energy they've trained with, was very, very nice and good to see," Morkel said.

"In terms of their skills, I can also see that they've done a lot of work on that. They're on the money, accurate. And that makes my life a little bit easier. Obviously, from here on, we'll develop their game and sort of have conversations of how we can play that middle phase and work our plays in the death."

"How we can do that better. But definitely, on first impressions, very happy with what we saw as a group."

Morkel expressed hope that India chief coach Gautam Gambhir will try the duo out in the Afghanistan series.

"I'm pretty sure Gautam will give those guys an opportunity and see how they go in the Indian shirt. It's different playing for international cricket with an Indian badge. We're excited to have them," he said.

Fit-Again Rohit Returns

Rohit Sharma too was part of the training session, having regained full fitness following his hamstring injury.

While the team would miss Kohli, Morkel said it was good to have Rohit's experience in the side. "He has passed all his fitness tests. He's cleared and ready to go. Even if there is a slight niggle, but I can assure you there's nothing wrong with Rohit. He's moving well and training well. So, excited to see," Morkel added.

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