Rahul disappointed: 'We got starts, couldn't convert!'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored an entertaining half-century and looked good for a big score but was run-out at the stroke of lunch on Day 3 of third Test between England and India at Lord's, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Opener K L Rahul expressed disappointment as India failed to gain a lead against England on Day 3 of the third Test of the five-match series at 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, on Saturday.

India’s first innings folded for 387, the same as England’s. The top-scorers for the Shubman Gill-led visitors were Rahul (100 off 177 balls) himself, Rishabh Pant (74 off 112) and Ravindra Jadeja (72 off 131).

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Rahul told the media, "There's a little bit of disappointment, because I think we were in a really good position. I think even till just before tea time we were in a really good position.

"I and Rishabh got that long partnership, but we both got out. He got out just before lunch, and I got out right after lunch. That wasn't ideal.

“So you had two set batters in the top five who'd gotten off to a start. So, ideally, you want one of them or both of the batters to go on and get a big score, and that's how you sort of get ahead in a Test match.

"So, yes, that is disappointing. A lot of us got starts, and we couldn't convert it and get bigger scores. That would have put us ahead in the Test match, but, as it stands, I think it's quite even."

The right-hand batter went on to dwell on Pant's dismissal, in the last over before lunch.

India’s vice-captain returned to the pavilion after scoring 74(112) following a brilliant run-out, effected by England captain Ben Stokes.

"There was a conversation a couple of overs before that. I told him that I'll try and get my hundred if possible before lunch. With Shoaib Bashir bowling the last over before lunch I thought it was a good chance for me to get it. But, unfortunately, I hit it straight to the fielder. It was a ball that I could have hit it for a boundary, but I hit it straight to the fielder. I think he just wanted to rotate the strike and see if he can put me back on strike," the 33-year-old batter added.

"It shouldn't have happened. The run-out at that stage really changed the momentum. It was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that."