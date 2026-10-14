India dominate T20I rankings as Iyer climbs to 4th

Shreyas Iyer has surged to a career-high fourth position in the latest ICC T20 International rankings for batters, highlighting India's strong presence with four players now in the top quartet.

IMAGE: India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring his maiden T20I century. Photograph: BCCIm

Key Points Shreyas Iyer has risen three places to a career-high fourth spot in the ICC T20 International rankings for batters.

His ascent follows a blistering start in the ongoing five-match home series against the West Indies, including a maiden T20I century during the series-opener in Lucknow.

India now boasts four players within the top quartet of the T20I batting rankings, with Iyer joining Ishan Kishan (top) and Abhishek Sharma (second).

Other notable gains in the rankings include Kusal Mendis (up three places to 23rd), Sherfane Rutherford (up 13 slots to joint 24th) and Sanju Samson (up four rungs to joint 27th).

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is positioned third, while youngster Maaz Sadaqat also made a significant jump to 45th following some decent efforts across the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

India captain Shreyas Iyer jumped three places to a career-high fourth spot in the ICC's latest T20 International rankings for batters after making a blistering start in the ongoing five-match home series against the West Indies.

Iyer's Ascent In T20I Rankings

Iyer smashed his maiden T20I century during the series-opener in Lucknow and his rise to fourth means India have four players inside the top quartet of the rankings for T20I batters.

Iyer joined Ishan Kishan (top spot) and Abhishek Sharma (second) in the top-four with Sahibzada Farhan sandwiching the trio in third place.

The Pakistan skipper reached a career-best rating following an impressive display against Sri Lanka, the ICC said in a press release.

Other players to make gains on the rankings for T20I batters include Kusal Mendis (up three places to 23rd), Sherfane Rutherford (up 13 slots to joint 24th) and Sanju Samson (up four rungs to joint 27th).

Pakistan youngster Maaz Sadaqat rose from outside the top 100 to 45th following some decent efforts across the three-match series against Sri Lanka.