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India on brink of series sweep despite Sri Lanka's brief fightback

August 26, 2026 18:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India is poised for a dominant series-sweeping victory against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test, having enforced the follow-on and maintained control despite a resilient partnership from Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis.

Play is stopped due to rain during Day 4 of the second Test match in Colombo on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Play is stopped due to rain during Day 4 of the second Test match in Colombo on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India enforced the follow-on after bowling Sri Lanka out for 290 in their first innings.
  • Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55) mounted a significant 115-run partnership for Sri Lanka in their second innings.
  • Despite the fightback, Sri Lanka finished day four on 229-6, still 16 runs behind India with only four wickets remaining.
  • India's bowlers, including debutant Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Manav Suthar, took crucial wickets to maintain control.
  • India is now firmly positioned to complete a series-sweeping victory in the second and final Test.
 

Sri Lanka mounted a brief fightback, but India remained firmly on course for a series-sweeping victory in the second and final Test on Wednesday.

: Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis stitched up a 115-run partnership for the 3rd wicket in the 2nd session

IMAGE: : Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis stitched up a 115-run partnership for the 3rd wicket in the 2nd session. Photograph: Screengrab

After being bowled out for 290 in their first innings, Sri Lanka appeared to be clawing their way back into the match through defiant knocks from Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55). However, once the pair were separated, Sri Lanka's middle order stuttered again.

They finished day four on 229-6, 16 runs ahead, with only four wickets in hand. Sonal Dinusha, who top-scored with a fluent 103 in Sri Lanka's first innings, was unbeaten on seven, with Keshara Nuwantha on three when rain stopped play yet again.

India Enforces Follow-On

India's players celebrate after Saransh Jain dismisses Lahiru Kumara.

Earlier, debutant spinner Saransh Jain claimed the final two Sri Lankan wickets, prompting India captain Shubman Gill to enforce the follow-on. Mohammed Siraj removed Lahiru Udara in the fourth over, and Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Kamil Mishara for 32.

Krishna Ends Sooriyabandara and Mendis's Resistance

Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis. Photograph: BCCI

Sooriyabandara and Mendis, however, launched a counter-attack, scoring freely during a 115-run stand for the third wicket. Sooriyabandara had a slice of luck when a diving Siraj spilled a difficult chance at deep square leg.

On another occasion, the ball fell just short of Jadeja before Gill produced a brilliant catch to break the partnership. Mendis top-edged a short ball from Prasidh Krishna and Gill, positioned at square leg, first ran backwards and then sideways before diving to hold on to the swirling ball.

 Rishabh Pant stumps out Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant stumps out Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Photograph: BCCI

Sooriyabandara, who made 80 in the first innings of only his second Test, looked set for a maiden hundred after successfully reviewing an lbw decision that was overturned.

But the batter then suffered a momentary lapse in concentration. He danced down the track to a wide delivery from spinner Manav Suthar, only to miss it completely. India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stretched fully to gather the ball, but had ample time to complete a straightforward stumping.

Source: REUTERS
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IndiaSri LankaPasindu SooriyabandaraKamindu MendisMohammed Siraj

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