India dethrone England to become No 1 in T20Is again

India has surged to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, displacing England, after a commanding 2-0 series victory over Zimbabwe, showcasing strong batting and bowling performances.

IMAGE: India overtook England, who had briefly held the top position after a 4-0 series sweep. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

The team achieved this by securing an unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe in the T20I series.

Key batting performances from Ishan Kishan (81 off 44 balls) and Tilak Varma (60 off 29 balls) were crucial in the second T20I.

India's dominant victory in the series opener was set up by strong bowling performances.

India have reclaimed the No 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions moved back to the top of the rankings, overtaking England, who had briefly claimed the summit following a 4-0 T20I series sweep at home, according to the ICC website.

India's Dominant Batting Performance

India's batters starred in the second T20I after the team secured a dominant victory in the series opener, where the bowlers laid the foundation and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-breaking knock.

After losing two early wickets, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer came together to stitch a 66-run partnership, before Tilak Varma notched up a superb knock. (60 off 29 balls).

The highest scorer of the game, Kishan (81 off 44 balls), while speaking to the reporters post the match, said, "We were down two wickets, but at the same time, as a batter batting at no.3, your job is to just watch the ball and play your natural game."

"You also have to understand the wicket; there were a lot of thoughts going on whether we want to end up getting 250, 230 or if the wicket is just about getting 170-180 runs."

"Shreyas Iyer came in, and we just wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. And I think we executed our plans in a good manner."

Zimbabwe's Chase Falters

Chasing a tall target of 220, the Chevrons lost five wickets inside the first nine overs and were eventually bundled out for 129 as India took an unassailable lead in the T20I series.