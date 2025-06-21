HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India deserve big share in ICC revenue, says Shastri

India deserve big share in ICC revenue, says Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 21, 2025 01:18 IST

Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the International Cricket Council's event revenue distribution model for the 2024-27 cycle, strongly defending India's large share of the earnings.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, Shastri justified the allocation, asserting that India's dominant contribution to global cricket revenue makes the share fair.

"I would want more (for India). Because half the money -- most of the money -- that's generated comes from India. So it's only fair that they get their share of... pound of flesh. And it's relative, you know, it's economies," he said.

According to the model, over 88% of the ICC's revenue is distributed among the 12 Full Member (Test-playing) nations. Of this, a significant 48.2% is split between the three traditional powerhouses of the game, India, England, and Australia.

India alone receives 38.5% of the total share.

"Tomorrow there might be another economy that's stronger. Money might come from there like it did in the 1970s, 1980s

and the chunk of the money went to... you know, went somewhere else," he stated.

"So I think it's only fair and it just shows in the revenues. When India travel, look at the television rights, look at the television, income that comes, for an India series. So it's only fair that they get whatever they're getting now, if not more."

Shastri, who was recently honoured with a suite named after him at Lord's during the World Test Championship final, also voiced his disagreement with the idea of a centrally managed Test fund under the ICC, which has been proposed as a way to support the traditional format of the game globally.

"Why do you need it? You know, from what is coming now and what the share is, there could be a certain amount of money kept for those countries to promote the game," he said.

 

"There will be central support and it can come through this (fund), but you also have to question, why are cricket boards losing money? Is the administration okay? Are they being handled properly? Is the game being run properly? And is there accountability? For me, that is the key. Is there accountability when there's money being paid?" 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

