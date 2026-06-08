India crush West Indies in T20 World Cup warm-up

India's Women's Cricket team showcased strong form ahead of the T20 World Cup, defeating West Indies by 26 runs in their first warm-up match, powered by Bharti Fulmali's unbeaten fifty and exceptional bowling from Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav.

IMAGE: Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav shine in India’s big victory. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India secured a 26-run victory over West Indies in their initial Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match.

Bharti Fulmali's unbeaten 56 was crucial in setting India's total of 179 for eight.

Indian bowlers Shreyanka Patil (4 wickets) and Radha Yadav (3 wickets) were instrumental in restricting West Indies to 153 for eight.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a strong start for India, scoring 39 and 29 respectively.

West Indies' Deandra Dottin scored 49, but their batting line-up collapsed against the Indian attack.

Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav starred as India crushed the West Indies by 26 runs in their first warm-up match of the Women's T20 World Cup in Cardiff on Monday.

Fulmali made a fine unbeaten 56 to power India to 179 for eight after batting first. In reply, the West Indies could only manage 153 for eight with Deandra Dottin making 49.

India's Dominant Bowling Performance

Dottin struck eight fours in her 44-ball knock but the rest of the Caribbean batters could not capitalise on the strong start provided by Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle (25). The West Indies collapsed from 81 for two in the 11th over to 153 for eight towards the end as Indian bowlers dominated the final half of the second innings to impose a commanding victory.

India tried only six bowling options in their first warm-up match which had Shreyanka claiming 4-0-36-4 and Radha returning 4-0-25-3 to claim the majority of the wickets.

India will take on the hosts England, against whom they had recently lost the bilateral T20I series 1-2, in their final warm-up match here before taking on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on June 14 in Birmingham.

Key Batting Contributions For India

Earlier in the India innings, Fulmali struck 56 not out off 40 balls but the other batters around her could not provide any support. As many as six Indian batters recorded single-digit scores which included a first-ball duck for Richa Ghosh and a run-a-ball seven for No. 3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

India were off to a strong start with their openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hitting the strides well, putting on 59 runs for the first wicket inside the powerplay. Shafali cracked five fours to make 29 off 13 balls while Mandhana was also fluent, hitting eight fours to score 39 off 23 balls to indicate her form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

But there was some concern for India when Yastika Bhatia retired out for 36, having hit six fours while facing 26 balls at No. 4. Afy Fletcher was the pick of the West Indies bowlers as she returned 4-0-23-4.