India crush Sri Lanka in U-19 women's opener

India's Under-19 women's cricket team showcased a clinical all-round display, defeating Sri Lanka by a significant 120-run margin in the first unofficial one-day international, setting a strong tone for the series.

IMAGE: The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the unofficial Under-19 women's one-day series. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points India U-19 Women secured a dominant 120-run victory against Sri Lanka in the opening unofficial ODI.

Opener Ira Jadhav's fluent 83 and Nidhi Mahto's brisk 54 powered India to a challenging total of 279/8.

Disciplined bowling by the Indian team restricted Sri Lanka to 159 all out, ensuring a comprehensive win.

India produced a clinical all-round performance to outclass Sri Lanka by 120 runs in the opening unofficial Under-19 women's one-dayer here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, hosts India posted a challenging 279 for eight, built around opener Ira Jadhav's fluent 83 and a half-century by Nidhi Mahto before the bowlers combined to dismiss Sri Lanka for 159 in 48.5 overs.

Jadhav And Mahto Lead India's Batting Charge

Jadhav anchored the innings with her 104-ball knock, holding the batting together after the early loss of Deeya Yadav. She added useful partnerships through the middle overs as India maintained a healthy scoring rate.

Nidhi chipped in with a brisk 54 off 51 balls, while contributions from the middle order, including skipper Bhavika Ahire (42) and V Pratkiksha (21), ensured India accelerated in the final 10 overs to push the total close to the 280-mark.

Indian Bowlers Secure Dominant Victory

Sri Lanka's chase never gathered momentum after the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

The Indian bowlers struck thrice inside the first 10 overs and continued to apply pressure.

Manudi Nanayakkara offered some resistance with a patient 47, while Limansa Thilakarathna made 30, but neither could convert their starts into a substantial innings.

With the required rate climbing steadily, Sri Lanka crumbled.

India's disciplined bowling effort ensured there were no meaningful partnerships as the home side wrapped up the innings with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Brief scores: India Women U-19 279/8 in 50 overs (Ira Jadhav 83, Nidhi Mahto 54; Chamodhi Herath 3/51) beat Sri Lanka Women U-19 159 all out in 48.5 overs (Manudi Nanayakkara 47; Janhavi Virkar 2/40, Mahak Narwase 2/12) by 120 runs.