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Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: July 30, 2026 10:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, marking the end of a distinguished career that began in 2013.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was the backbone of India's middle order in Test cricket, played 85 Test matches

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, who was the backbone of India's middle order in Test cricket, played 85 Test matches. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his immediate retirement from all formats of international cricket.
  • Rahane, 38, played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India since his debut in 2013.
  • He had been out of the national squad since the 2023 Test tour to the West Indies.
  • Despite his international retirement, Rahane has remained active in domestic cricket, leading Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.
 

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".

A Decade-Long International Career

The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. Rahane was sidelined from the Indian squad since the 2023 Test tour to the West Indies.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.

Continued Domestic Presence

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the the 2024-25 season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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