Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, marking the end of a distinguished career that began in 2013.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, who was the backbone of India's middle order in Test cricket, played 85 Test matches. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his immediate retirement from all formats of international cricket.

Rahane, 38, played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India since his debut in 2013.

He had been out of the national squad since the 2023 Test tour to the West Indies.

Despite his international retirement, Rahane has remained active in domestic cricket, leading Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".

A Decade-Long International Career

The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. Rahane was sidelined from the Indian squad since the 2023 Test tour to the West Indies.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.

Continued Domestic Presence

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the the 2024-25 season.