Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, marking the end of a distinguished career that began in 2013.
Key Points
- Senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his immediate retirement from all formats of international cricket.
- Rahane, 38, played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India since his debut in 2013.
- He had been out of the national squad since the 2023 Test tour to the West Indies.
- Despite his international retirement, Rahane has remained active in domestic cricket, leading Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.
Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".
A Decade-Long International Career
The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. Rahane was sidelined from the Indian squad since the 2023 Test tour to the West Indies.
"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.
Continued Domestic Presence
Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the the 2024-25 season.