Team India's preparations for Afghanistan series underway as Bumrah set to return

The Indian cricket team is actively preparing for the Afghanistan series, marked by Jasprit Bumrah's anticipated return, Washington Sundar's net session, and significant changes within the support staff, including the potential removal of the senior physio.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar returned for India's T20I series against Afghanistan after suffering a hamstring injury during the third ODI against England in July. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the Indian squad for the Afghanistan series after completing his recovery protocols.

Washington Sundar participated in net sessions, showing signs of rustiness despite his return from injury.

Team India's pace bowling coach Morne Morkel was absent from training due to work visa renewal issues.

The BCCI is reportedly planning to remove senior physio Kamlesh Jain due to a high number of player injuries.

The upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan begins on Sunday, with the team's preparations in full swing.

A fit-again Washington Sundar slogged hard at the Indian team's afternoon net session on Thursday as the team management awaited the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Reddy ahead of the three-match away series against Afghanistan, starting Sunday.

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma finishing their Duleep Trophy final assignment in Chennai on Thursday, only 10 players were available for training under the scorching Delhi heat.

Bumrah, who has recovered from his impact injury, has completed his return-to-play protocols and along with Nitish will join the team in training from Friday.

On the day, Washington and Varun Chakravarthy bowled a lot in single-wicket drills under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir and spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule.

While Washington bowled well within himself at the centre nets (inside main ground), he was very scratchy while facing the net bowlers picked from age group and DPL teams. The timing wasn't there and he distinctly lacked fluency.

Harshit Rana's replacement Yash Thakur also sweated it out practising spot bowling.

At the Feroz Shah Kotla B nets, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma took turns to face Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi.

During the 45-minute session, Abhishek did look more comfortable as he attacked both the spinners and Delhi off spinner Hrithik Shokeen.

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Coaching Staff Changes And Visa Issues

On the day, the notable absentee was Team India pace bowling coach Morne Morkel who had gone back home from Sri Lanka.

"Morne's work visa had expired. He had to go back to South Africa for renewal of his work visa. We are expecting his arrival in the next few days," a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

BCCI Addresses Player Injuries With Physio Review

The BCCI is all set to remove senior Team India physio Kamlesh Jain, a result of the spate of injuries over the past six to eight months which has massively affected team's planning.

"Kamlesh is on notice period. Since this is the Asian Games squad that is playing Afghanistan series, the physio and S&C coaches are the ones who will be travelling to Japan," a BCCI source said.

It is understood that with the national selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir worried over the frequent breakdown of key players, someone from the sports science team had to take the fall.

Jain being the physio has been on firing line for some time now.