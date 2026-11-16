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India's 2027 West Indies tour to feature North American T20Is

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V November 16, 2026 23:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cricket fans anticipate India's upcoming West Indies tour next year, which is set to feature two T20Is played in North America, with potential venues including Washington DC and Toronto.

India T20 team

FILE IMAGE: India players with the trophy after winning the T20I series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India are likely to play two T20Is in North America during next year's West Indies tour.
  • Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Toronto are among the venues being considered for these matches.
  • The tour, expected in July, will also include two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.
  • The International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme for the 2027-31 cycle is currently being finalised.

India are likely to play two T20Is in North America during next year's West Indies tour with Washington DC, Los Angeles and Toronto among venues under consideration, according to a report.

"West Indies will start the next cycle by hosting India in July for an all-format tour likely to consist of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is," according to 'Cricinfo'.

 

"Two of the T20Is are set to be played in North America, with both matches to be held at the same venue. Washington DC and Toronto loom as the frontrunners although Pomona - cricket's venue at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - and Lauderhill, Florida, are also in the mix," it said.

The International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2027-31 cycle is currently being finalised, with Full Member nations discussing the schedule at the governing body's quarterly meetings in Bali.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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