Bahutule explains Kuldeep-Varun benching, says duo understand team combination demands

India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule sheds light on the team's strategy regarding Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, explaining why these key spinners are currently on the sidelines despite their readiness for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav last played a T20I on October 9, 2026, against the West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's spin coach Sairaj Bahutule confirmed Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are aware of their limited opportunities in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand due to team combination.

Despite a significant loss in the fourth T20I, where India conceded 259/7, the team maintains an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Bahutule expressed hope that the two spinners might get a chance in the next game or upcoming one-day internationals, though Chakravarthy is not part of the ODI squad.

The coach emphasized encouraging bowlers to attack, noting that defensive bowling can also be attacking, and highlighted Axar Patel's adaptability.

Challenges at Eden Park, particularly its short boundaries, were acknowledged as demanding precise execution from bowlers.

India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said senior spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are well aware that they might not get opportunities in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand despite being part of the squad, as the team management continues to stick with its preferred bowling combination.

The two spinners remained on the sidelines even as India's bowling attack endured a torrid outing in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, conceding 259/7 in an 87-run defeat.

India though have an unassailable 3-1 lead with a game to go in Hamilton.

Understanding Spinners' Roles

Bahutule, however, said both players understood the realities of team selection and continued to work hard behind the scenes, remaining prepared for an opportunity.

"I think more than anything, they (Kuldeep and Varun) are well prepared to play. But the combination team, whatever they need, it's very important to understand that they might not get that opportunity. They are very much aware of it," Bahutule said at the post-match press conference.

"At the same time, they keep working behind the doors. Whenever they are needed, in fact, they will be ready for it. I think it's a question of giving them the opportunity," said Bahutule.

The spin bowling coach expressed hope that the two spinners would get a chance in the next game or the upcoming one-day internationals.

"Hopefully, in the next game and the coming one-dayers, they (Chakravarthy is not part of the ODI squad) will get the opportunity."

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Team's Spin Bowling Philosophy

Explaining the team's approach towards its spin bowling options, Bahutule said they have been encouraged to attack but pointed out that defensive bowling could also serve an attacking purpose depending on the match situation.

He highlighted Axar Patel's ability to deliver in the Powerplay and adapt to different overs while also underlining the readiness of Kuldeep and Varun to bowl at various stages of an innings.

"I think we encourage our bowlers to attack. Sometimes being defensive can also be an attacking role. You know what I mean? So, there are different situations which we need to handle. Axar is somebody who bowls in the Powerplay and whichever over he's given, he executes it very well.

"When you have Varun as well as Kuldeep in the wings, they too are ready to bowl at any stage. They play a different role in conditions like this. But there is a lot of clarity given to them in terms of what is expected from them."

Bahutule also spoke about the possibility of using Abhishek Sharma as a bowling option, revealing that the left-handed batter regularly works on his left-arm spin bowling during practice sessions.

However, he made it clear that the decision to use him during a match ultimately rests with the captain and depends on the conditions and the situation on the field.

"Abhishek keeps practising. He is somebody who, in the nets, keeps working on his bowling. He always tries to contribute through his bowling. But it's all about the captain's instinct on the ground. He has to go according to that.

"Sometimes, you get a chance. You can get a chance by looking at the conditions. But they are very much prepared. In any situation, I think the opportunity will be given. They will surely go there and execute their skills."

Addressing Eden Park Challenges

The bowling coach also addressed India's struggles at Eden Park, where the dimensions of the ground presented a particular challenge.

With short boundaries making it easier for batters to target the ropes, the venue demanded precise execution and a clear understanding of the dimensions from the bowlers.

Asked whether India's batters had tried too hard while dealing with the ground's dimensions, Bahutule acknowledged that Eden Park was a challenging venue but insisted that the team was clear about its strengths and intended approach here.

"You could say that. Because Eden Park, obviously, it's a challenging ground in terms of dimensions. But I think we were very clear as to what we wanted to do. We were clear in terms of our strengths. And we wanted to execute our skills to whatever we could really work towards. But it didn't happen."

Looking Ahead to Hamilton

Despite the heavy defeat, Bahutule maintained that India have adapted well to different pitches and conditions in the preceding matches. He said the team would reassess its combination before the next game at Hamilton, leaving the possibility of changes open.

"I think today was a different day. I think we played really good cricket in the last three games. Different pitches, different conditions is something which we really learned to adapt to. That's what the effort was, but it didn't happen.

"We will go to the next venue and decide as to what combination would be ideal. They might get an opportunity, but let's see how it turns out at Hamilton."

While India's bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell, Bahutule pointed towards the importance of the wickets lost in the Powerplay.

He suggested that the early dismissals of India's top-order batters proved costly, despite the bowling unit's struggles in containing New Zealand batters.