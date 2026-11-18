Discover why the Indian cricket team faced a significant fine from the ICC for a slow over-rate during their recent fifth ODI match against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

IMAGE: India secured a 22-run victory in the fifth ODI, clinching the series 3-1 against New Zealand on November 15, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India was fined 35 percent of their match fee on Wednesday for a slow over-rate in the fifth ODI against New Zealand on November 15.

The sanction was imposed by ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle after Shreyas Iyer's team was seven overs short.

The fine is in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which penalises players five per cent of their match fees per over short.

Shreyas Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence, accepting the proposed sanction without a formal hearing.

India were on Wednesday fined 35 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth ODI in Mount Maunganui on November 15.

ICC Sanction Details

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Shreyas Iyer's side was ruled to be seven overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India won the fifth ODI and series 3-1.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time (subject to a maximum cap of 50%).

"Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC in a statement.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Wayne Knights, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charge.