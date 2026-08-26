India coach's 'free-hit' idea to solve no-ball crisis

Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has controversially suggested implementing free-hits in Test cricket to tackle the persistent issue of no-balls, a problem that has plagued Indian spinners in their recent match against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: India's spinners have struggled with no-balls in the second Test. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule proposed introducing free-hits in Test cricket to reduce no-balls.

Indian spinners bowled 10 no-balls in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka, a significant concern for the team.

Bahutule admitted that overstepping is an issue, often due to bowlers pushing for wickets, and remedial work is underway with players like Ravindra Jadeja.

The coach believes free-hits would incentivise bowlers to avoid no-balls, as no team would want to concede extra deliveries and runs.

Coaching staff actively monitor bowlers' take-off points during net sessions to address and minimise the no-ball problem.

Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Wednesday offered a unique measure to curb the menace of no-balls that has been plaguing Indian spinners in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka -- suggesting to introduce free-hit in the longest format.

The Indian spin unit was guilty of overstepping 10 times so far in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. It's the most no-balls bowled by a spin attack since 2021 whereas Afghanistan top the chart with 14 illegal deliveries.

Addressing The No-Ball Menace

"It is something which we have been working on. It is definitely a concern at times. But when the bowler is putting in that effort and gets a wicket in situations where wickets are not coming, he has a tendency to push himself, but that is not an excuse," said Bahutule in the post-day press conference.

"But a lot of work has been put in with (Ravindra) Jadeja, with Saransh (Jain), about where the take-off point is. But sometimes, the effort they put in for that particular delivery is a bit more and they tend to overstep. I am sure they will rectify it and get better," he added.

A Radical Solution: Free-Hits In Tests

However, Bahutule offered a rather unexpected solution -- copy free-hits into Test cricket from white ball formats. Of course, the suggestion was more in half-jest.

"I am no guardian of the rules but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs."

"Obviously, the take-off point is talked about. They understand what is happening and definitely a process will be put forward in terms of minimising," he said.

Coaching Staff's Efforts To Rectify

But how serious the bowlers and support staff are at nets in correcting the no-ball issue?

"I think the reminders are given during nets also. It is similar to a match situation. We take every session seriously and it is monitored from the side."

"Sometimes, I stay as an umpire and sometimes the other coaches stand as umpires. We are monitoring spinners and fast bowlers. So, we definitely give importance to it and work in progress," he said.