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India Coaching Staff Set for Major Exit: Report

By REDIFF CRICKET July 14, 2026 17:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, is reportedly set to conclude his two-year tenure with the national team after the England ODI series, citing personal reasons and a desire for a less demanding schedule.

Ryan ten Doeschate

IMAGE: Ryan ten Doeschate's India coaching stint could end after England ODI. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Ryan ten Doeschate is reportedly stepping down as India's assistant coach.
  • His departure is for personal reasons, seeking more family time and less travel.
  • The final ODI against England is expected to be his last assignment.
  • His initial two-year contract with the BCCI has concluded.
  • Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who recommended his appointment, is unlikely to reject his request.

Ryan ten Doeschate's stint as India's assistant coach could be coming to an end, with a Cricbuzz report claiming that the former Netherlands all-rounder has expressed his desire to step away from the role. However, sources quoted in the report stressed that his decision is not linked to dissatisfaction with the role.

Ryan Ten Doeschate's Tenure With Team India

If the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir approve his request, the final ODI against England is expected to be his last assignment with the national team.

 

Ten Doeschate joined India's coaching staff two years ago and is believed to have completed the duration of his initial contract with the BCCI, which reportedly ended between July 12 and July 14. If all parties are in agreement, he is expected to officially conclude his tenure after the ongoing ODI series against England.

According to Cricbuzz, the 45-year-old has taken the decision for personal reasons and wants to spend more time with his family, who are based in London. He is also said to be looking for a role that involves less travel and a less demanding schedule.

It was Gautam Gambhir who recommended Ten Doeschate's appointment when he took over as India's head coach. The report added that Gambhir has the option to reject his resignation, although such a move is considered highly unlikely.

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