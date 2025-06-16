India coach Gambhir set to leave for England on Monday

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir will join the Indian squad ahead of the first Test against England at Leeds, starting on June 20. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to leave for England on Monday night to reunite with the team after a family emergency compelled him to return to India, sources told ANI on Monday.



Gambhir had to fly back to India to attend to his mother, who suffered a heart attack and was admitted to an ICU in a New

Delhi hospital.

Gambhir will join the Indian squad ahead of the first Test against England at Leeds, starting on June 20.



The India Test regulars played an intra-squad match against India A in Beckenham to get themselves some much-needed match practice ahead of the five-Test series against England.



In Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate assumed the team's charge during the intra-squad match, which was called off after the third day's play on Sunday.