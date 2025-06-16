HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India coach Gambhir set to leave for England on Monday

India coach Gambhir set to leave for England on Monday

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 12:59 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir will join the Indian squad ahead of the first Test against England at Leeds, starting on June 20. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to leave for England on Monday night to reunite with the team after a family emergency compelled him to return to India, sources told ANI on Monday.

Gambhir had to fly back to India to attend to his mother, who suffered a heart attack and was admitted to an ICU in a New

Delhi hospital.

 

Gambhir will join the Indian squad ahead of the first Test against England at Leeds, starting on June 20.

The India Test regulars played an intra-squad match against India A in Beckenham to get themselves some much-needed match practice ahead of the five-Test series against England.

In Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate assumed the team's charge during the intra-squad match, which was called off after the third day's play on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

HOW The Proteas STUNNED The Aussies!
HOW The Proteas STUNNED The Aussies!
SEE: Masaba debuts pics of dad Viv with baby Matara
SEE: Masaba debuts pics of dad Viv with baby Matara
Why Rohit's Gaalis Didn't Hurt Team-Mates
Why Rohit's Gaalis Didn't Hurt Team-Mates
Milestone Watch: Gill, Rahul, Jadeja In Focus
Milestone Watch: Gill, Rahul, Jadeja In Focus
The Lesson From His Dad That Shaped Virat Kohli
The Lesson From His Dad That Shaped Virat Kohli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Beautiful Daddy Songs

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

VIDEOS

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued2:19

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued

Ahmedabad pays tribute to Air India plane crash victims1:15

Ahmedabad pays tribute to Air India plane crash victims

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Cyprus2:57

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD