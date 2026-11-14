India Clinch U19 Asia Cup: Mohit Recalls Nerve-Racking Finish Against Pakistan

Discover how Mohit Ulva's incredible self-belief and last-ball heroics, batting at No 10, steered India to a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final, chasing a formidable target of 338.

IMAGE: Mohit Ulva his hoisted by teammates after scoring a fighting unbeaten 49 off 26 balls in India's victory over Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Mohit Ulva, batting at No 10, scored the winning runs with a boundary off the last ball, securing India's one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final.

India successfully chased down 338 runs, with Ulva and Manal Chauhan (No 8) adding a crucial 57-run ninth-wicket partnership.

Ulva expressed strong self-belief, stating, "I knew it was my day and I would take my team over the line," despite a challenging tournament personally.

Manal Chauhan, who supported Ulva, focused on hitting at least one boundary per over to keep India in the chase.

The young Indian team had faith in their batting depth, believing they could chase Pakistan's high score on a flat wicket.

After guiding India to a remarkable one-wicket win over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final, Mohit Ulva said he always had the belief in himself to successfully complete the tough chase. Batting at No 10, Mohit joined No. 8 batter Manal Chauhan, when India were tottering at 252 for eight in the hunt for 338.

But the ninth-wicket pair added 57 runs to take India closer to the target before Manal departed. Mohit, however, milked another 30 runs for the last wicket with Chigurapati Venkata, who was playing his first match of the tournament, as India celebrated a famous win.

Ulva's Self-Belief and Match-Winning Knock

"I had belief in God in the last over. I believe myself to be an all-rounder. This tournament had not gone well for me but I believed that I would be able to deliver today," Mohit said in the post-match presentation. Mohit sealed India's win, hitting a four off the last ball when the team required three runs.

"I knew it was my day and I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me as all my runs have come from here," he added. Mohit was later adjudged player of the match, and the young batter thanked his partner Manal for giving him company.

Crucial Partnerships and Team Confidence

"I needed Manal's support, which he provided. We had faith in our batting that we could chase this down. "This was a flat wicket and we were telling ourselves that if they (Pakistan) can score this many, then we can too," he said. Manal said he was trying to get at least one boundary per over. "I want to thank the support staff for trusting me with the role of the finisher. I was told to enjoy it there. "I was breaking down the target and was looking for a boundary in each over because I knew I would be able to take my team close. I had tears in my eyes after I got out," he said.