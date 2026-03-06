India chase history, NZ dream of 1st T20 World Cup crown

India and New Zealand are set to clash in a highly anticipated T20 World Cup final, where India seeks to defend their title against a resilient New Zealand team hungry for their first global white-ball trophy.

India's bid to become the first team to retain the Twenty20 World Cup will collide with New Zealand's quest for a maiden global white-ball crown when the finalists step on to the field at the world's largest cricket stadium on Sunday.

The 20-team tournament will end in an Ahmedabad amphi theatre where more than 100,000 fans will expect a gladiatorial slugfest and most will hope for a home triumph.

The stands will transform into a sea of blue for Suryakumar Yadav's men but India do not have particularly sweet memories of their rivals or the venue in recent global finals.

Personnel have since changed but in New Zealand, India face opponents who got the better of them in the World Test Championship final in 2021 in England.

Two years later, Australia stunned the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium when they humbled India, previously unbeaten in the tournament, in the 50-over World Cup final.

Still, it is a testament to India's consistency that reaching finals has become almost habitual.

This home campaign has not been flawless, but they are where it matters - one win from becoming the first host nation to lift a T20 World Cup.

As the world's top-ranked T20 side, they have the means to do it.

India's Strengths and Strategy

Sanju Samson has reinvigorated the top order with back-to-back match-winning knocks to fire the hosts into the final.

His elevation has added a valuable left-right variety at the top, and India have shown tactical flexibility to rejig their batting order whenever needed.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah has led superbly, earning plaudits for strangling batters in the game's most unforgiving format for bowlers.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been on point too, though the leakage of no-balls and wides from Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube - especially at the death - remains a concern.

Frontline spinner Varun Chakravarthy has not been at his best but Axar Patel's steady returns as a spin-bowling all-rounder have been a major plus.

"There will be nerves, but then the boys and the whole support staff will be excited as well," Suryakumar said after beating England.

New Zealand's Road to the Final

New Zealand's path to the final was hardly serene either and they only reached the last four after Pakistan failed to win big against Sri Lanka.

Then came a thunderclap - a nine-wicket demolition of previously unbeaten South Africa in the first semi-final that left fans and pundits rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Finn Allen, who smashed a record 33-ball hundred in that match, and Tim Seifert form arguably the most explosive opening pair in T20 cricket.

Rachin Ravindra's ability to tailor his batting to any situation and Glenn Phillips' natural aggression make it a formidable batting lineup.

Matt Henry leads a sharp pace attack and New Zealand also have plenty of variety in their spin department, which has been bolstered by the late introduction of off-spinner Cole McConchie.

While there is no lack of skill and talent in their squad, New Zealand pride themselves on resilience.

"It just shows that us as a team, we get up for the fight," Allen said.

"Those important fixtures, we really get up for them as a team. We're prepared to fight till the end."