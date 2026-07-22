Fear of failure has no place in this team, says Shreyas Iyer ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

India captain Shreyas Iyer is rallying his team to embrace fearless cricket and learn from recent challenges as they prepare for the T20 series against Zimbabwe, aiming for adaptability and unity.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer’s T20I captaincy debut was a disaster as India suffered back-to-back series defeat against Ireland and England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India captain Shreyas Iyer advocates for fearless cricket from his squad in the Zimbabwe T20 series.

The team aims to learn from recent setbacks in England and Ireland, focusing on adaptability and presence of mind.

Iyer stresses the importance of not fearing failure and staying united as a team, ignoring external criticism.

Adapting quickly to Zimbabwean conditions is identified as a key challenge for the touring Indian side.

Iyer highlights the value of overseas assignments for team bonding and individual mental strengthening post-injury.

India captain Shreyas Iyer wants his players to play fearless cricket and not be weighed down by criticism after the team's disappointing run in England, saying the recent setbacks have only brought the squad closer ahead of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

India arrive in Zimbabwe after enduring a winless white-ball tour of England and Ireland, but Iyer said the team has identified the areas it needs to improve on.

"We had a rough patch in England, but there were a lot of positives out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness and adaptability we need once we step onto the field," Iyer said on the eve of the opening T20I in Harare.

The series in England and Ireland was also Iyer's first assignment as captain.

Adapting to New Conditions

The skipper, who is touring Zimbabwe for the first time, said the biggest challenge would be adjusting to the conditions in a short span of time.

"Some of us are playing here for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better results we will get."

Iyer also urged the young members of the squad to play without the fear of failure despite recent scrutiny following India's performances.

"I don't think they should fear failure because when you have such thoughts at the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When you don't have that fear, you can get the best out of yourself."

"We don't have to think much about what people are saying outside. We have to stay in the present. The more we play good cricket and play together as a unit, the better it will be for the team."

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Overcoming Demanding Schedules

The captain acknowledged the demanding schedule after India's players travelled directly from England, with just one training session before the series opener.

"It is definitely very challenging. We came yesterday, today is practice and tomorrow is the match. But it is fun, and if you perform well in these situations, you will definitely be happy with yourself."

Iyer said India's overseas assignments in Ireland, England and now Zimbabwe have provided valuable exposure.

"The results didn't go our way, but that has brought the team closer to each other. We've been having a lot of discussions about how we're going to play as a unit going forward."

"It's a great exposure because you don't get this often. This is a challenging phase, and the quicker you overcome it, the better you become as a team."

Zimbabwe's Competitive Squad

The 31-year-old also praised Zimbabwe, describing them as a competitive side with several players carrying IPL experience.

"They have an amazing team and a good lineup. A couple of them have also played in the IPL, so they carry immense experience."

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Iyer's Personal Comeback and Youngsters' Growth

Reflecting on his own comeback from injury, Iyer said the rehabilitation period had strengthened him mentally.

"It has made me more confident as an individual. When you overcome the injury phase, mentally it makes you very positive. Whatever challenges you face on the field, you know how quickly you can overcome them."

"There can be ups and downs, but the quicker you analyse and execute what you want to do, the better it is for the team," he said.

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic India debut did not go as per script. Iyer said Sooryavanshi and other youngsters in the team would be wiser with the experience in England and Ireland.

"All the youngsters, I think, they have definitely practiced. There was a decent gap after the T20 series. "So he (Sooryavanshi) must have rectified where he went wrong. So personally, I don't have to give much advice," Iyer added.