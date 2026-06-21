Historic! Harmanpreet Kaur First Cricketer To Play 200 T20 Internationals

India's dynamic captain Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name in cricket history by becoming the first player, across both men's and women's international cricket, to feature in 200 T20 Internationals.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur was given a special India jersey and cap with '200' written on them to celebrate the landmark match. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur is the first player globally to reach 200 T20 International appearances.

The India captain achieved this milestone during a World Cup match against South Africa.

She was felicitated with a special '200' jersey and cap by coach Amol Muzumdar and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Harmanpreet debuted in T20Is in June 2009, marking a long and distinguished career.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday became the first player across both women's and men's international cricket to play 200 T20 Internationals during her team's World Cup clash against South Africa.

Harmanpreet, who made her international debut in March 2009 against Pakistan in the ODI format, played her first T20I in June that year against England at Taunton.

Harmanpreet's Amazing Journey

Harmanpreet was given a special jersey and a cap with '200' written on them by India head coach Amol Muzumdar and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during a team huddle before the start of the game.

"I think, honestly, it's been an amazing journey. I never thought I'll come that far, but I think God has been kind and I'm really thankful to him and to my family, friends, BCCI, all my teammates. They've been really supportive," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

"I think I'm more nervous playing 200th game and she is someone who looks very calm and hopefully she'll enjoy the game," she added, having awarded the debut cap to Prema Rawat.

Harmanpreet leads an illustrious list of women cricketers in the list of most T20Is, which incudes New Zealand's Suzie Bates (184 matches), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (183), Australia's Ellyse Perry (177) and Mandhana (169).

Among men's players, Ireland's Paul Stirling leads the list with 163 matches followed by former India captain Rohit Sharma (159), George Dockrell from Ireland (157), England's Jos Buttler (155), and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (152).