India bowlers stick to simple plan to wreck Bangladesh

November 23, 2019 22:21 IST

India captain Virat Kohli scored a sparkling century before his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 in their second innings as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final Test on Saturday.

After India declared their first innings on 347-9 in their maiden day-night Test, Bangladesh risked losing the match inside two days after slumping spectacularly to 14-4 in the seventh over.

But Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who made 39 before a hamstring injury forced him to retire hurt, batted resolutely to force a third day at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh, dismissed for 106 in the first innings, still trail their hosts by 89 runs.

Ishant Sharma, who claimed 5-22 in the first innings, was the wrecker-in-chief in the second as well, returning 4-39 with an impeccable display of seam bowling.

Mushfiqur will resume on 59 on Sunday, hoping to continue the fight though India look set to seal their 12th consecutive home series victory.

India's top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was not surprised how his pace bowling team mates continued to torment Bangladesh.

"Our aim was very simple -- to bowl to them in the right areas and try and make them play as many balls as possible," said Pujara.

"We know the ball is going to swing and it was important to control the swing and be accurate with our line and length."

Armed with the heavily-lacquered ball, Ishant mowed down the top order to put Bangladesh on the mat.

His second-innings victims included Mominul Haque, who made a nightmarish debut as Bangladesh's Test captain, being dismissed for a duck in both innings.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, however, refused to throw in the towel, displaying stomach for the fight that was lacking among their team mates.

"We're still 90-odd runs behind, tomorrow we'll try to avoid an innings defeat and make them bat again," Bangladesh quick Al-Amin Hossain said.