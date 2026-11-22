Rishabh Pant's explosive century has put India in a dominant position against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington, as the visitors declared with a massive 352-run lead, setting up a thrilling final day.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates on dismissing Tom Latham on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Rishabh Pant scored a century (128 runs) to help India declare at 720-9, securing a 352-run first-innings lead.

New Zealand finished day four on 119-2, still trailing India by 233 runs, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna took early wickets for India, dismissing Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

Dhruv Jurel contributed 78 runs and took a stunning catch at short leg, triggering India's declaration.

India's total of 720-9 is their highest ever innings tally in New Zealand.

Devon Conway hit a fifty to keep New Zealand in the game as the hosts lost two wickets after Rishabh Pant's ton helped India to a mammoth 720-9 with an imposing first-innings lead of 352 on the fourth day in Wellington on Sunday.

New Zealand were 119-2 at the close of play as they fought to save the first Test after India declared on 720-9 with an imposing first-innings lead of 352 on the fourth day in Wellington on Sunday.

Pant's Dominant Batting Display

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant kisses his bat after completing his ninth Test century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant earlier scored a century as India, desperate for points to stay in the race for the World Test Championship final, put the tiring home bowlers to the sword to bump up their record tally ahead of the declaration.

India had resumed on 486-4 on another sunny morning at the Basin Reserve with the clear intent of pushing their 118-run lead out to the sort of tally that would take the possibility of a New Zealand victory out of the equation. There are few better batters for such a task than Pant and the swashbuckling wicketkeeper showed the full range of his shots as he approached his ninth Test hundred.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant equalled Brendon McCullum's record of second-most number of sixes in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

He reached the milestone with a booming six over long-off and two more soon afterwards took him to 108 sixes in his Test career, the most of any batter apart from England's Ben Stokes (138).

Pant was finally caught on the boundary for 128 off the bowling of Ravindra to bring up lunch but the punishment for New Zealand continued into the second session. India's final score was well clear of their previous best innings tally in New Zealand of 520 all out in Hamilton in 2009 -- a match they won by 10 wickets.

New Zealand's Fightback

IMAGE: Devon Conway celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

New Zealand's hopes of a result rest on batting for much of the remainder of the match and forcing a draw despite losing Tom Latham for a duck and first-innings centurion Henry Nicholls for 31.

Opener Devon Conway, who scored his 22nd Test half-century on his way to an unbeaten 59, and Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) will resume on day five with the Black Caps still 233 runs from forcing India to bat again.

Indian Bowlers Strike Early

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel takes the catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (1-33) again made an early breakthrough by sending Latham back from the second ball of the innings, the New Zealand skipper edging behind to take a pair. Nicholls, whose 175 was the backbone of New Zealand's first-innings 368, got an edge and a bit of thigh pad on a Prasidh Krishna delivery and Dhruv Jurel showed stunning reflexes to take the catch at short leg.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel hits a boundary during his 78 off 79 balls. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jurel had earlier become the sixth batter to score a half century in India's innings before being caught in the deep for 78, triggering the declaration an hour before tea. All-rounder Glenn Phillips (3-154) picked a couple of wickets as the Indian batters went for their shots ahead of the declaration to make his figures a bit more respectable.

Seamer Jacob Duffy, though, finished with unenviable figures of 1-201 from his 33 overs, only 28 runs shy of New Zealand's most expensive ever bowling display which spinner Stephen Boock tallied against Pakistan in 1989.