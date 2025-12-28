HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India-Born Wadia's Explosive Cameo Lights Up BBL

India-Born Wadia's Explosive Cameo Lights Up BBL

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2025 16:24 IST

x

Jerrssis Wadia

IMAGE: Adelaide Strikers' all-rounder Jerrssis Wadia stole the show with an entertaining cameo of 34 from 16 balls against Brisbane Heat. Photograph: Big Bash League/Instagram

India-born Jerrssis Wadia made an instant impact in the Australian Big Bash League, delivering a thrilling cameo for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL match against Brisbane Heat in Brisbane on Saturday.

The 24-year-old left-hander smashed pacer Jack Wildermuth for three sixes and a four in successive deliveries during the 15th over, dramatically boosting Adelaide's run chase after they were set a target of 180.

Playing in just his second BBL match, Wadia first pulled Wildermuth powerfully for a huge six over midwicket, followed it with an audacious scoop over fine leg for another six, then completed a hat-trick of maximums with a stunning reverse scoop fine on the off side. He capped the onslaught by smashing the next ball straight down the ground for four.

Courtesy of Wadia's stunning assault, the target for Adelaide came down to a gettable 36 from the final five overs with five wickets in hand.

However, Wadia's efforts went in vain after his dismissal for a quickfire 34 from 16 balls in the 19th over, Adelaide went down by seven runs in a thrilling run chase.

After the match, Wadia shared a selfie with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Instagram.

Jerrssis Wadia

IMAGE: Jerrssis Wadia with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Jerrssis Wadia/Instagram

Signed as a local replacement player for Alex Carey, bowling all-rounder Wadia played for age group cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. He represented Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket in Australia. 

His father, actor Dillzan Wadia, sent a heartfelt video message before his son's BBL debut against the Melbourne Stars.

'Love you my boy, keep working, keep working hard, I know this has come not that easily for you. You are a rocket my boy,' he said in a video message relayed by the team in the dressing room ahead of the youngster's debut in the BBL against Melbourne Stars.

Wadia was once part of the Adelaide Strikers Under-19 programme but had to return to Mumbai due to COVID-19 restrictions, later rejoining once travel resumed.

Head coach Tim Paine said Jerrssis was a welcome addition to the squad.

 

"Jerrssis is a huge talent and we’re excited to see what he can do. It’s a great opportunity and it’s a great sign for the Strikers Academy that he has been able to come through," he said. 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No truth to Laxman replacing Gambhir as Test coach: BCCI
No truth to Laxman replacing Gambhir as Test coach: BCCI
2-Day Test! Cricket Australia Braces For Aus $10m Loss
2-Day Test! Cricket Australia Braces For Aus $10m Loss
Ashes: MCG curator in 'state of shock' over pitch
Ashes: MCG curator in 'state of shock' over pitch
Kohli's special souvenir for wicket hero Jayswal
Kohli's special souvenir for wicket hero Jayswal
Remembering The Great Shane Warne
Remembering The Great Shane Warne

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Salman Khan Spotted Cycling at His Farmhouse at Night1:11

Salman Khan Spotted Cycling at His Farmhouse at Night

Snowfall Transforms Kargil into a Scenic White Landscape1:10

Snowfall Transforms Kargil into a Scenic White Landscape

Cold Wave Grips Haryana, Karnal Wakes Up Under Dense Fog2:34

Cold Wave Grips Haryana, Karnal Wakes Up Under Dense Fog

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO