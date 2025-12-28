India-Born Wadia's Explosive Cameo Lights Up BBL

IMAGE: Adelaide Strikers' all-rounder Jerrssis Wadia stole the show with an entertaining cameo of 34 from 16 balls against Brisbane Heat. Photograph: Big Bash League/Instagram

India-born Jerrssis Wadia made an instant impact in the Australian Big Bash League, delivering a thrilling cameo for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL match against Brisbane Heat in Brisbane on Saturday.



The 24-year-old left-hander smashed pacer Jack Wildermuth for three sixes and a four in successive deliveries during the 15th over, dramatically boosting Adelaide's run chase after they were set a target of 180.



Playing in just his second BBL match, Wadia first pulled Wildermuth powerfully for a huge six over midwicket, followed it with an audacious scoop over fine leg for another six, then completed a hat-trick of maximums with a stunning reverse scoop fine on the off side. He capped the onslaught by smashing the next ball straight down the ground for four.



Courtesy of Wadia's stunning assault, the target for Adelaide came down to a gettable 36 from the final five overs with five wickets in hand.



However, Wadia's efforts went in vain after his dismissal for a quickfire 34 from 16 balls in the 19th over, Adelaide went down by seven runs in a thrilling run chase.



After the match, Wadia shared a selfie with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Instagram.

IMAGE: Jerrssis Wadia with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Jerrssis Wadia/Instagram

Signed as a local replacement player for Alex Carey, bowling all-rounder Wadia played for age group cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. He represented Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket in Australia.



His father, actor Dillzan Wadia, sent a heartfelt video message before his son's BBL debut against the Melbourne Stars.



'Love you my boy, keep working, keep working hard, I know this has come not that easily for you. You are a rocket my boy,' he said in a video message relayed by the team in the dressing room ahead of the youngster's debut in the BBL against Melbourne Stars.



Wadia was once part of the Adelaide Strikers Under-19 programme but had to return to Mumbai due to COVID-19 restrictions, later rejoining once travel resumed.



Head coach Tim Paine said Jerrssis was a welcome addition to the squad.

"Jerrssis is a huge talent and we’re excited to see what he can do. It’s a great opportunity and it’s a great sign for the Strikers Academy that he has been able to come through," he said.