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Home  » Cricket » India begin new season with Zimbabwe T20I series

India begin new season with Zimbabwe T20I series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 01, 2026 15:06 IST

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Following their T20 World Cup victory, India's cricket team is set to tour Zimbabwe for a highly anticipated three-match T20I series in July, promising thrilling cricket action.

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Indian men's team will play three games against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • India will play a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare in July.
  • This series marks India's first cricket assignment after winning the T20 World Cup.
  • The T20I matches are scheduled for July 23, 25, and 26 at the Harare Sports Club.
  • India and Zimbabwe are also scheduled for an ODI series in India in January 2027.

India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in July for their first assignment since clinching their World Cup title this year.

The BCCI informed in a statement on Wednesday that the Indian men's team will play three games against the hosts at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26 respectively.

 

This will be the first of the two bilateral series slated for the 2026-27 season between India and Zimbabwe, who are slated to travel for a three-match ODI series to be played on January 3, 6 and 9 in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively.

India had won the T20 World Cup for a second consecutive time last month, beating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad. India have previously won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2007.

India had last toured Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in 2024, which they had won 4-1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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