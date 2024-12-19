News
India beat Bangladesh in Women's U19 Asia Cup

India beat Bangladesh in Women's U19 Asia Cup

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 21:22 IST
IMAGE: India's G Trisha in action against Bangladesh. Photograph: ACC Media / X

G Trisha made a fine unbeaten fifty to guide India to a facile eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first Super Four match of the Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 81, India raced past the target in 12.1 overs with Trisha making 58 not out off 46 balls with 10 fours. India ended up at 86 for two.

 

However, India had started the chase on a shaky note losing opener G Kamalini for a four-ball duck and Sanika Chalke (1) when the team score was on 22.

But Kamalni and captain Nikki Prasad (22 not out, 14b; 1x4, 2x6) added 64 runs for the unbroken third wicket alliance to take India home.

Earlier, left-arm spinners Ayush Shukla and Sonam Yadav shared five wickets among them as India limited Bangladesh to 80 for 8 in their full quota of overs.

India now lead the Super Four table with five points followed by Bangladesh who have four points.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
