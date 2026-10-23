India Batting Coach Kotak Hits Back at Social Media Critics Over Sooryavanshi

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has lauded openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for their exceptional mental control and fearless approach, praising their ability to perform under pressure despite social media scrutiny.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma put on a 93-run opening stand during India's chase of 226 in the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sitanshu Kotak praised Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for their power, talent, intent, and mental control.

Kotak highlighted the openers' fearless attitude, especially when chasing high scores and facing pressure to hit boundaries early.

He defended the team management's decision to stick with Samson and Abhishek despite social media calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion.

Samson scored a crucial 67 off 33 balls in India's recent four-wicket victory, while Abhishek also contributed valuable runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to play in the second T20 against New Zealand due to Ishan Kishan's injury.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Friday lavished praise on openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, saying that apart from "power, talent and intent", the two big-hitters also have immense control on their minds.

Defending Team Management's Selections

Kotak said the team management should be appreciated for sticking to Samson and Abhishek despite the social media-fuelled clamour for the inclusion of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the expense of the in-form duo. Sooryavanshi, who has been warming the bench since the Asian Games, is expected to play on Saturday with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the second T20 against New Zealand with an injury.

Samson scored a sublime 67 off 33 balls in India's opening four-wicket victory while Abhishek too chipped in with valuable runs in the powerplay.

"...there is a lot of speculation on social media about the three openers. So, sometimes, social media should also appreciate that the team management calls are for the good of the team. Because people want to play their own 11. It doesn't work like that," said Kotak on the eve of the second T20.

Samson's Consistent Performance

Kotak reserved special praise for Samson, who has been remarkably consistent this year.

"Sanju is outstanding, he is a power-packed player. The way he approached the game yesterday. There are so many runs (to chase). If you ever put yourself in the place of a batsman and think that you have to hit three or four sixes in the first two overs, you will also be afraid of getting out.

"If you get out early in two or three games, you would think you would get dropped. So, overcoming all that and the intent (openers) they are showing, that excites me. "Really, it is amazing that on top of power, talent and intent and everything, they are controlling their minds also. To get them into that fearless attitude, it is unbelievable," said Kotak.

Vaibhav is a lot more mature now, understands why he is not playing

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson at a training session in Christchurch on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/X

Kotak said it was sad to see so much hype being created around Sooryavanshi's international debut earlier this year. The debut happened in July but the left-hander is not a regular in the playing eleven with Samson and Abhishek performing brilliantly.

"See everyone likes him. Public likes him. Social media likes him. He has that talent. Team also likes him. But, because of that, you can't make changes in the Playing XI because people like him.

"He is very talented and has a bright, bright future ahead. He will learn a lot of things once he starts playing. But initially, I felt there was a lot of hype about (his spot in 11)."

Kotak said the hype was not good for a young player like Sooryavanshi.

"I genuinely felt it is not good for the player also. For a young, 15-16 year-old boy, everyone is saying that he should play and he is not getting the space. He is too young.

"It is sad and it is sad for other players also who are performing. People related to cricket, they should think about it. Whether they are actually helping, or just to create something, they are doing something."

Kotak said that Sooryavanshi knows why he is not in the playing XI, and is learning the ropes in the team environment.

"Now, he is much more mature. He understood that (why he is not playing). He is aware that if Sanju Bhai is doing this kind of batting, how can he stay out? If Abhishek Bhai is doing this kind of batting, only 11 can play.

"He is a very simple boy. I don't think he has ever complained. He is working on his fielding, fitness, batting, he is always observing. While batting, the things you learn at this level, that is a different thing. He also has to learn that," said Kotak.