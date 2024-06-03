News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India batter Kedar Jadhav retires from all forms of cricket

India batter Kedar Jadhav retires from all forms of cricket

Source: PTI
June 03, 2024 16:33 IST
IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav retired from all formats of cricket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India and Maharashtra batter Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, four years since his last appearance for the national team.

The 39-year-old, who made his international debut for India in November 2014 during an ODI against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, went on to play 73 one-dayers as well as nine T20Is.

 

Perceived close to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jadhav borrowed from the iconic wicketkeeper-batter's style to announce his retirement with a similar play of words.

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket," (sic) wrote Jadhav on X.

Interestingly, Jadhav is currently captaining Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League which got underway in Pune on Sunday and his post does not specify whether the announcement covers this engagement.

Jadhav scored 1,389 runs at an average of 42.09 with two centuries and six fifties for India in 73 ODIs. He also made 122 runs in the six innings of the nine T20 Internationals that he played.

Arguably, Jadhav's biggest moment under the sun came during the Pune ODI against England in January 2017, when he got his second ODI ton. He smacked a brutal 76-ball 120 with 12 fours and four sixes to fire India to a three-wicket win in a high-scoring contest.

Jadhav teamed up with Virat Kohli (122) to put on 200 from a mere 147 balls for the fifth wicket after India were reduced to 63/4 at one stage, chasing 351.

Having developed his off-spin skills, Jadhav also emerged as a potent option with the ball with his slingy action that fetched him 27 ODI wickets.

In the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batter played for Chennai Super Kings, (formerly) Delhi Daredevils, now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, (formerly) Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
