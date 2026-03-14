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Home  » Cricket » 25 Years Of Kolkata Test: V V S Laxman Recalls 'Forever Special' Stand With Dravid

25 Years Of Kolkata Test: V V S Laxman Recalls 'Forever Special' Stand With Dravid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 14, 2026 15:25 IST

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V V S Laxman fondly remembers his legendary partnership with Rahul Dravid in the 2001 Kolkata Test, a masterclass in belief and resilience that led to one of cricket's most celebrated comebacks against Australia.

V V S Laxman with Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: V V S Laxman and Rahul Dravid stitched together a match-turning 376-run partnership in the 2001 Kolkata Test, with Laxman scoring a career-defining 281 and Dravid contributing a gritty 180. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • VVS Laxman commemorates the 25th anniversary of his iconic partnership with Rahul Dravid during the 2001 Kolkata Test.
  • The Laxman-Dravid partnership of 376 runs helped India recover from a follow-on to win the Test match against a dominant Australian team.
  • India's stunning victory in the Kolkata Test is considered one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Test cricket.

Former India cricketer V V S Laxman reminisced about his iconic partnership with Rahul Dravid during the historic Kolkata Test of 2001, saying the stand was built on belief, patience and resilience when the match seemed to be slipping away from India.

Marking 25 years since the unforgettable innings at Eden Gardens, Laxman shared a picture with Dravid on social media and reflected on the moment that changed the course of the Test and remains one of the greatest comebacks in cricket history.

Also Read: Kolkata 2001: The Odyssey, viewed from the sidelines

 

"25 years ago at Eden Gardens, Rahul and I shared a partnership that will forever remain special. In a moment when the game looked beyond us we chose belief, patience and resilience. That stand was not just about runs but was about trust, teamwork and fighting for every session. Grateful to have shared that journey with Rahul and to be part of a Test that reminded us all that in cricket comebacks are always possible," Laxman tweeted on X.

The day marks a significant moment in Indian cricket history, as the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia in Kolkata in 2001 saw the beginning of one of the most memorable partnerships in the sport.

At the time, Australia arrived in India riding a dominant 16-match Test winning streak. Skipper Steve Waugh had famously described the tour as the "final frontier" for his team. The visitors started strongly, registering a 10-wicket victory in the opening Test in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia continued their dominance in the Kolkata Test, piling up 445 runs in the first innings before bowling India out for 171 and enforcing the follow-on. India were struggling at 232/4 in the second innings when Laxman and Dravid came together at the crease.

The Unforgettable Laxman-Dravid Partnership

The duo stitched together a monumental 376-run partnership, with Laxman scoring a career-defining 281 and Dravid contributing a gritty 180. On Day 4 alone, the pair batted through the entire day without losing a wicket, adding 335 runs in oppressive Kolkata heat.

Their effort was even more remarkable considering the physical challenges both players faced. Dravid battled a viral fever during the innings, while Laxman endured severe back spasms, yet the pair showed immense mental resolve to continue batting and grind down the Australian attack.

By the time Australia finally broke the partnership on the fifth day, India had surged to 608/5. The hosts eventually declared at 657/7, setting the visitors a daunting target of 383 runs in just over two sessions on a deteriorating final-day pitch.

India's Historic Comeback

India then tightened their grip through spin, with Harbhajan Singh leading the charge and claiming a famous hat-trick earlier in the match. Sachin Tendulkar also played a crucial role with the ball, dismissing Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne in quick succession to tilt the contest firmly in India's favour.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 212, handing India a famous 171-run victory, one of only a handful of occasions in Test history where a team has won after being forced to follow on.

The Eden Gardens triumph remains one of the greatest comebacks in cricket and a defining chapter in India's rise as a formidable force in Test cricket.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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