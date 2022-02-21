India are World No 1 in T20 cricket!

IMAGE: The Indian players celebrate after winning the T20I series against West Indies in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

After registering a 3-0 series clean sweep against the West Indies, the Indian team climbed to the No. 1 ranking in T20 Internationals.

India had beaten the West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20 International on Sunday to continue their winning run as they took over the top spot in T20 cricket for the first time in six years.



The T20 series triumph helped India overtake England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with Rohit Sharma's side now matching the top rating of 269. While England and India both have the same rating (269), India has a total of 10,484 points -- 10 more than England's 10,474.



India have registered consecutive series clean sweep against the West Indies and New Zealand, winning nine T20Is in a row.