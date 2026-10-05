India, West Indies fined for slow over rate in 3rd ODI

Both the Indian and West Indies cricket teams have been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with fines for maintaining slow over rates during their recent One-Day International (ODI) match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

IMAGE: The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, was fined 20 per cent of their match fee for being four overs short during the third ODI against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, was fined 20 per cent of their match fee for being four overs short.

The West Indies team also received a 10 per cent fine for being two overs short during the match.

The sanctions were imposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

The fines are in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The Indian team was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the third and final One-Day International against West Indies in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Saturday.

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, was fined 20 per cent of their match fee for being four overs short.

The West Indies were also fined 10 per cent fee for a similar offence, the International Cricket Council said in a media release.

ICC Code of Conduct Breached

'Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after India were ruled to be four overs short and the West Indies were ruled to be two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration,' the ICC stated.

'In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.'

The on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges.

Match Outcome and Series Result

Skipper Shai Hope struck a peerless unbeaten 162, stealing the thunder from K L Rahul's classy 129 not out as the West Indies scored a consolation five-wicket win over India in the third and final ODI.

India won the series 2-1, courtesy of their victories in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.