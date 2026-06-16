India Aim to Seal Series While Testing New Combinations Against Afghanistan

India will look to seal the ODI series against Afghanistan while continuing to test combinations for the 2027 World Cup, with Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal among those pushing for opportunities in the second match.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has not been at his sharpest lately and may have to wait his chance. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

With the Indian team management keen on testing different combinations ahead of next year's ODI World Cup, it remains to be seen whether Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal get into the playing XI in the second ODI against Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after their comfortable win in the rain-curtailed opener. A win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead. But India's focus, however, extends beyond immediate results.

Key Points India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the rain-affected opener.

Team management is focused on testing combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav could return to the XI despite recent struggles in form.

Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar impressed on debut, giving selectors more options.

India to test different combinations

With two dozen ODI matches scheduled before the World Cup, the team management has made it clear that the ongoing series is an opportunity to test different combinations and assess players in various roles.

"For this series, it's all about trying different combinations and seeing what really works for us. We don't play that many ODIs anymore - leading up to the World Cup, so it's all about trying different combinations and seeing what our strengths are," skipper Shubman Gill had said ahead of the opener.

Kuldeep under the scanner

In that context, Kuldeep's place in the pecking order has come under scrutiny in recent months.

The left-arm wrist spinner featured regularly during the home series against South Africa and New Zealand but has since endured a dip in form.

A modest IPL season was followed by an underwhelming outing in the one-off Test, where he struggled for rhythm. He also missed selection in India's recent T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours as well as the Asian Games.

But ODIs remain the 31-year-old's strongest format and the team management could consider bringing him in. Kuldeep taking wickets in the middle overs makes India's job a lot easier.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir prefers multi-dimensional cricketers, not as much for their bowling, but their ability to chip in with the bat, making spin all-rounder Washington Sundar a certainty. Which means Harsh Dubey, who picked three wickets in the opener with his finger spin in his debut game, could make way for Kuldeep.

India's bowling unit looked disciplined in the opener and another strong performance will further strengthen the hosts' grip on the series. On the pace front another debutant Gurnoor Brar impressed and is likely to be given another game even as fellow rookie Prince Yadav waits for his turn.

Rohit will look to make impact

Jaiswal is another player eagerly waiting in the wings. With Virat Kohli's, who misses the series due to a hamstring injury, No. 3 slot still up for grabs, Ishan Kishan was preferred in the opening game but the left-handed Jaiswal has done enough in recent months to stake a claim for a place.

"In terms of that number three slot, that's something that in this series we'll play around with. Even if it's Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunity in different slots.

"Just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure the team and have different options," India bowling coach Morne Morkel had said.

Veteran Rohit Sharma, who was run out cheaply in the first game, will look to make a bigger impact, while Gill would be pleased with the way the team handled pressure in a contest shortened by rain.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will need a more collective effort with the bat. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's attacking century was the standout performance for the visitors in the first ODI but he received little support from the other end as Afghanistan failed to post a challenging total.

Spin is Afghanistan's biggest strength but the trio of Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi was not able to trouble the Indian batters enough in Dharamsala. The Lucknow surface should suit them more.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Match starts 1.30 PM IST.