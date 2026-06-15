India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls after promising start

IMAGE: Vaibhav Soorayavanshi is yet to score a fifty in three matches played for India A in Sri Lanka so far. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a quickfire 21 from 14 balls before he was dismissed in the fourth over.

Sooryavashi was caught at point off spinner Sahan Arachchige.

Sooryavani has failed to score a fifty in the first three matches for India A.

India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed early for the second match in a row against Sri Lanka A, in the Tri-Nation A Series match in Dambulla, on Monday.



Sooryavanshi made a promising start, hitting a quickfire 21 from 14 balls, with three fours and a six. However, he gave his wicket away attempting a lofted shot off spinner Sahan Arachchige in the fourth

over.Put into bat, Sooryavanshi went on the attack early as he smashed pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and two fours in the second over.However, Arachchige sent the left-hander packing in his very first over. Sooryavanshi was beaten by some sharp turn as he miscued the inside out lofted shot and was caught by Wanuja Sahan at point.Arachchige had played a role inbetween the two teams on June 9, 2026, when he took a superb diving catch off the bowling of pacer Mohammed Shiraz.

Sooryavanshi, 15, is yet to score a fifty in three matches played for India A in Sri Lanka so far. In the second match against Afghanistan A, he had smashed a blistering 44 from 22 balls but India ended up on the losing side in the rain-hit match by four runs via the Duckworth Lewis method.