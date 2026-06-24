India A's Sri Lanka Tour: Selectors watch closely as Aquib Nabi seeks breakthrough

Emerging Indian cricketers, including Aquib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar, are set to showcase their talent in the upcoming India A red-ball series against Sri Lanka, aiming to secure their places in the senior national squad.

IMAGE: Aquib Nabi played a stellar role in champions Jammu and Kashmir's 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign by scalping 60 wickets. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Aquib Nabi aims to prove his mettle after a stellar Ranji Trophy performance, eyeing a spot in the national team.

Gurnoor Brar, fresh from his ODI debut, seeks to make an impact on Sri Lankan pitches to retain his senior squad position.

Dhruv Jurel will lead the India A side in the two-match red-ball series in Galle.

Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal will compete for the number three batting spot and look to score crucial runs.

The series provides a vital opportunity for young Indian talent to showcase their skills for future national team selections.

Pacer Aquib Nabi will have a point to prove when he takes the field alongside some of the Test regulars in the two match red-ball series between India A and Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on Thursday.

Nabi not being considered for the one off Test against Afghanistan after his stellar 60 wickets show in Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph was questioned by his supporters and experts alike.

If the right-arm pacer does well on the docile pitches of Sri Lanka, he would make it tougher for the selectors to keep him out of the national team. After Sri Lanka, India's next big Test tour is of New Zealand where his style of bowling could come in handy on seam friendly surfaces.

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Key Players To Watch

Gurnoor Brar, who made a successful India and ODI debut against Afghanistan, is also part of the squad. The two Test series in Sri Lanka is expected to favour the spinners but if Brar makes an impact in the A, he could retain his place in the senior squad.

Test regular Dhruv Jurel will captain the side in both games to be played in Galle.

The series will provide a good opportunity for Sai Sudharsan to get runs under his belt which would boost his confidence ahead of the two Tests in August.

Devdutt Padikkal did not get to play the Afghanistan game and he is competing for the number three spot with Sudharsan.

Anshul Kamboj, who had a horror Test debut in England last year, is another key member in the pace department. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harsh Dubey, who recently made his ODI debut, are also part of the touring party.

India A squad for multi-day matches in Sri Lanka

Dhruv Jurel (Captain & Wickekeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Aman Mokhade, Shaik Rasheed, Zeeshan Ansari.