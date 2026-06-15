India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Sooryavanshi In Heated Post-Match Confrontation

A dramatic tri-series cricket match between India A and Sri Lanka A ended in controversy and a heated confrontation involving teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after India A's Super Over loss.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka A players get into an altercation with India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the match on Monday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points India A lost a tri-series match to Sri Lanka A in a Super Over after failing to chase 17 runs.

Teen batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated post-match argument with Sri Lanka A bowler Kaguthas Mathulan.

The confrontation escalated to a near-physical altercation, requiring intervention from senior Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella.

India A captain Tilak Varma also had a heated discussion with umpires regarding the Super Over provision.

Match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash is expected to decide on potential sanctions for the players involved.

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated argument that almost led to a physical confrontation with a Sri Lanka A player after an ill-tempered end to the tri-series contest which India A lost following a Super Over.

Needing 17 to win in the Super Over, India managed only nine runs against slinger Kaguthas Mathulan to lose their second game in a row. Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Mathulan, managed only six runs including a boundary.

Post-Match Confrontation

Once the match got over, the Lankan players were involved in what can be described as 'over the top' celebrations as Sooryavanshi and his partner Suryansh Shedge were seen walking back towards the pavilion.

However, TV cameras caught Sooryavanshi angrily charging towards the tall fast bowler Mathulan and one of his teammates Vishen Halambage intervened. What triggered the confrontation in all likelihood was something that the bowler said having kept the 15-year-old in check, successfully for three deliveries.

Sooryavanshi was seen pushing the fielder, who also in turn tried to charge towards him. It was senior Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella who came in between to stop the matter from going out of hand. A visibly angry Sooryavanshi trudged back towards pavilion, after India failed to chase the target under fading light.

Super Over Controversy and Potential Sanctions

Initially, it seemed that there was no provision for a Super Over as India A skipper Tilak Varma had a long and heated argument with the on-field umpires, who relented after 10 minutes. Even during that conversation between umpires and Tilak, Sooryavanshi was seen entering the discussion, but head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar pulled him back on that occasion.

It will be interesting to see if match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash will announce any official sanction or just let go the players with a warning.